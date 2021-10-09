Google improves the display of news in search thanks to Twitter





According to Bloomberg, Google is trying to make its search platform a more popular place for users to check out the latest events and live broadcasts. To do this, the company decided to harness the power of Twitter.

In recent years, Google has displayed an interactive carousel with headlines and illustrations at the top of search results when searching for the latest events. And now, according to Bloomberg, company representatives are working to provide more relevant information and related features on the most pressing topics such as sporting events, awards and natural disasters. I confirmed.

The Twitter platform has been successful in providing the most up-to-date information ever. Despite Google and Facebook continuing to work in the same direction. Search giants acknowledged this a few years ago, and in 2015 the company signed a deal with Twitter to allow related tweets to appear at the top of search results. According to Information, Google is currently testing the rankings of Big Moments’ most important news events, but there isn’t much detail about this initiative yet.

The search giant was forced to completely modify the format of search results as the pandemic broke out. We are trying to make all the most relevant illustrations and reliable sources the most visible. The company then decided to extend this strategy to other news topics. Google and Twitter have not yet commented on the alleged collaboration.

Google has stopped supporting search engines in the Internet Explorer browser

Microsoft has long moved its focus from the archaic Internet Explorer browser to the much more modern and advanced Edge, especially after the latter was migrated to the Chromium engine. The next nail in the casket of Internet Explorer is that Google has stopped supporting the search service for this browser.

It’s worth remembering that the latest version of Internet Explorer was available for Windows 8.1 in 2013. It was only in 2021 that Google decided to end support. Now only the basic information will be displayed in the search. This service does not stop working in the browser altogether. However, search users can only access the most basic features.

According to Google programmer Malte Ubl, the company conducted an internal assessment. And we came to the conclusion that older browsers aren’t worth the company’s resources to support them. For overly stubborn retrogression, there are some opportunities to use it, but new features are not available.

Microsoft itself will end full browser support on June 15, 2022. When the corresponding software is removed from all user versions of Windows 10. For now, the OS has it as a solution for older websites. However, Edge has introduced the ability to automatically browse the site in IE mode. Required for older versions. It actually disappeared completely.

Windows 11 ships without Internet Explorer by default and is only available for Microsoft Edge. Moreover, even today, browsing the latest sites using Internet Explorer is not only inconvenient, but simply unsafe.

