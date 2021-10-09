



DEKALB Matt Gehrke has cultivated 240 acres of land in northern Illinois for years and may be surprised that he may have known little about the soil.

Over time, it became difficult to cultivate 240 acres of land and run a family-building business with a history of more than 90 years, and trade carpenters moved away from agriculture and focused on contracting.

Then he learned that his wife, Crysta, and three daughters, especially Maggie, wanted to stay involved in agriculture. The family then decided to produce pasture-fed beef and produce it in a sustainable manner.

So eight years ago, they started Gehrke Grass-Fed Beef on 43 acres of land.

Gehrke was one of the speakers at the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Associations Evening with Innovators on September 16th. This organization, known as DAAHA, preserves the monument and promotes understanding and appreciation of innovation in agriculture in northern Illinois.

DeKalb producer Matt Gehrke, who launched a pasture-fed beef business eight years ago, says he produces more cattle per acre than corn and soybeans.

Photo courtesy

Although it has been a record rain for three years since the start of the beef business and this year was a record setter for the dry weather in Decalve, Galekes improves soil health by growing herds with careful soil management. I have seen

He didn’t know the power of the soil, Gerke said. We are in a drought and our farm is great.

He never runs out of hay. They may also sell extra hay in the future as they grow.

Gerke has also seen his cows improve in health as they learn more about pastures and the hay they eat. In the early days, cows no longer ate candy-like minerals. About 40 cows use much less minerals and are thriving.

He is a Google peasant, Gerke said.

He said he learned a lot by using search engine results from farmers who are farming the way he intended. Some older farmers lived when they demolished the fence to expand the acres of corn and soybeans, so they couldn’t answer his questions, such as the best way to build the fence.

Expansion of diversity

He said his farm is now more profitable and produces more cattle per acre than corn and soybeans here.

Gabe Brown, a well-known regenerative farmer and writer in North Dakota, also participated in the same program. Gerke said he learned a lot from Brown, including Google search.

A farmer in Decalve said putting livestock on the ground was just one of the Browns rehabilitation practices he followed. Galekes is also trying to grow something all year round. Their cows will soon move to pastures containing a mixture of turnips, peas, kale and radishes.

DeKalb producer Matt Gehrke, who launched a pasture-fed beef business eight years ago, says he produces more cattle per acre than corn and soybeans.

Photo courtesy

Galeke said his daughter Maggie, 18, was a real farmer in the family. She moves the cows to the pasture and sometimes takes care of them while he works with the contractor. Crysta is a special education teacher. Their daughters Grace and Riley will also help.

Four miles from DeKalb, their location near other large populations in northern Illinois, including the outskirts of Chicago, enables this type of business, not in less populated areas, he said.

Brown, author of the Dirt to Soil One Families Journey to Regenerative Agriculture, is a great supporter of the diversity in his planting.

He said diversity promotes soil health. Corn and soybeans still grow, but diversity needs to be added for healthy soils.

Mr Brown said his system was beneficial. His management allows him to save money.

I haven’t used pesticides on my crops since the turn of the century, he said.

He said there are 1,700 beneficial insects for all pests.

Regenerative agriculture can retain nutrients from watersheds to soil and add resilience to food supplies, Brown said. North Dakota farmers recently submitted their message to the House Agricultural Commission.

Agriculture has the ability to be part of the solution, he said.

Carbon innovation

Iowa farmer Mitchell Hora virtually attended the innovator event in September. He is a 7th generation farmer who has emphasized the importance of no-tillage since 1978.

Continuum Ag’s founder and CEO is known as an innovator for a variety of cover crops, interspecific coverage, relay planting, multiple small grain cultivation, and the use of other soil health practices.

Hori talked about carbon in the soil and explained that he was not participating in the new trends paid by companies in the carbon market. He has used these practices for a long time, so he does not qualify. Most companies pay new hires to add cover crops and other eco-friendly practices.

The Iowa farmer said he hadn’t participated in carbon credits yet, as he thinks better things will come. He believes that future carbon payments will have a better scheme and will reward farmers who already use no-tillage and cover crops and other such practices.

He said that if earning carbon credits was the greatest driving force for adapting rehabilitation practices, it wouldn’t work. He said that in order to be successful and profitable, it is necessary to know and implement the regeneration principle and improve soil health.

He also finds a benefit in savings. He reduced the use of synthetic fertilizers by 45% and phosphorus by 90%. He said he keeps some in the mix to help his dad feel comfortable.

