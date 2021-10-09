Google’s Pixel 6 Series Phone Details Leaked Prior to October 19th Launch-Technology





Published October 9, 2021 at 9:52 pm

Google’s Pixel 6 series mobile phone details leaked prior to October 19th launch

(Web Desk) – Prior to Google’s Pixel event on October 19, leaker Evan Blass shared official press images of accessories such as the Pixel 6 series and Pixel Stand 2 on Twitter.

Currently official: Google’s Pixel 6 series will be available on October 19th. Prior to its long-awaited debut, popular leaker Evan Blass shared an official press image and a rendering of the Google Pixel 6 series on Twitter. The photo shows the device we’ve already seen in Google’s Pixel 6 preview in August. However, in addition to the Pixel 6 series, the image also shows Android 12, running on the Pixel 6, some official cases, and even the new Pixel stand, which is reported to debut with the new Pixel series.

— E (@evleaks) October 7, 2021

The first few screenshots uploaded by Blass show Google Pixel 6 running Android 12 and a whole new theme option, widgets, notification bar, and a large lock screen with a timestamp. Interestingly, the screenshot shows “Performance Mode” and “Quiet Mode” at the bottom of the quick settings area. This could be another Pixel-only feature that Google may announce with its lineup on October 19th.

In addition to smartphones running Android 12, the image shows that Pixel 6 will be water resistant. An image of Pixel 6 dripping into a drop of water was shared by Glass. Another image shows the Pixel 6’s camera settings. The image confirms (almost) that the Pixel 6 series has a triple camera setting and the primary sensor is a 50MP wide lens.

It will also be equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens.

Finally, the image shows the new Pixel Stand, charger and case. Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 does not come with a charger. This means that if you buy a Pixel 6, you’ll need to buy a charging adapter separately. The image shows Google’s expensive charging adapter, which is reported to support 33W fast wired charging. Meanwhile, we’ll also look at Google’s first-party case for the Pixel 6 first. The Pixel6 case is exactly the same case that Google introduced for the Pixel 5a, which promotes a “durable” dual-layer design. It’s a translucent, fluffy, shock-absorbing exterior with a hard plastic interior.

But one of the outstanding images is the new Pixel Stand. Google will announce the new Pixel Stand, which is reported to support 23W high-speed wireless charging with Pixel 6. This is the first time Google has announced the new Pixel Stand since its first iteration in 2018. The new Pixel Stand is much larger, with a curved back and a non-circular base. This image also shows that the Pixel Stand UI starts by displaying the day and date in the upper left corner.

Google is only a few days away from officially announcing the Pixel 6 series. So far, almost everything has been leaked: smartphone camera specs, benchmarks, 4 + 4 + 2 CPU configurations, variable refresh rates, colors, European pricing and release dates, and even fabric cases. Even the two hands-on videos of the Pixel 6 series with camera samples are available on the internet. All that remains is the official announcement. Google is also teasing smartphones with ads and banners in major cities around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Technology/623392-Details-of-Google-Pixel-6-series-phones-leaked-ahead-of-launch-Oct-19- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos