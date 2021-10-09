AI and other tech tools can help the world free from hunger





Imagine that no one in the world would sleep hungry, with or without money. It sounds like a pipe dream or an incredible imaginary world, doesn’t it? Well, AI-based technology is underway to make that dream come true.

It is reported that about 800 million people lost food in 2020. In addition, about 115 million people suffer from chronic hunger. It’s the sad earthly reality of today. Some innovators are working to leverage new technologies to address these harsh realities. Machine learning and other AI-driven technologies aren’t just in the dream stage of solving global food insecurity. They are on the ground and acting.

In recent years, innovations have created exciting new ways to harness the power of technology to strengthen the world’s food supply. Agritech’s innovations protect crops, maximize production and enable structural changes in agricultural systems.

From drones to smartphones, technological advances are bridging the gap by providing information on climate-friendly technologies and practices. Drones map vast lands to predict harvest quality and quantity, as well as food QR codes, allowing customers to track products at the farm level. Food traceability is also important in today’s world. Retailers want food traceability to monitor, track, and recall products in the event of a problem. Technology continues to play an increasingly important role in the way we manufacture, package, deliver, taste, feel, smell, reuse and reuse the food we eat.

Food security is broadly the physical and social of enough, safe and nutritious foods that all people meet their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life. It means having constant financial and financial access. Similarly, household food security is defined by the fact that all members always have access to sufficient food to lead an active and healthy life.

The United Nations recognized food rights in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In particular, Zero Hunger has been globally agreed on the goals of ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition by 2030.

Food security is essential to the country, but is generally challenged by lack of education and political instability, inadequate governance, financing, slow pace of technology adoption, and other governance issues.

Knowledge of science-based best practices can help you achieve food security. Technology solutions need to be properly selected and used appropriately for the local situation. You also need to ensure high quality output.

Rapid and sustainable growth in productivity is the only solution to feed an ever-growing population. There is always a need to develop crop varieties to stabilize agricultural productivity and productivity.

Investment in food technology continues to grow to fulfill the promise of healthier and more sustainable food systems for the world. Funding for food technology surged from about $ 60 million in 2008 to more than billions of dollars in 2021. This is still relatively small given the potential customer base of the food technology sector of over 7 billion.

The food industry is under pressure to innovate as consumers become more and more focused on sustainability, health and freshness.

Over the past few years, consumer packaged product players have been in a hurry to meet these growing demands-promising convenient, high-quality food products. However, lower margins on commodity raw materials, coupled with industry integration, have discouraged these efforts and refocused their attention-leaving the door to a new wave of intelligent innovators and startups. bottom.

While some companies are focusing on the food itself, many others are looking for ways to process, package, and distribute this new wave of sustainable, healthy, and innovative foods. increase. Industrial Food Technology is a subsegment of food technology focused on addressing basic business models and B2B issues within the food industry.

Overall, in 10 or 2 years, we will surely see a world where we don’t have to do the work we hate to achieve our goals. Efficient technical systems do the daunting task of putting food on the table, giving men the opportunity to pursue their favorite creative pursuits and adding value to such better aspects of art, music, and life. to place.

(The author is Chairman and CEO of the Hyderabad-based Brightcom Group)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehansindia.com/business/ai-other-tech-tools-can-help-world-go-hunger-free-710288 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos