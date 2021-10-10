Kashmir’s Creative Twins: An Innovative Future





The twin brothers in the Soyan Wandewelgam Kokernag region of the Anantnag district of South Kashmir have made 36 innovations since 2008 and recently won the gold medal at ISIF’21’s 6th Istanbul International Invention in Turkey.

26-year-old Refaz Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad named their innovation club the innovation club of their twin brothers in their village. Widely known as the right brothers of the town of Anant Nag, they have a bachelor’s degree from Punjab Institute of Technology.

Refaz, who holds a bachelor’s degree in automation and robotics from PTU Punjab, told Rising Kashmir that both have been devoted to innovation and technology since childhood. He said they started their journey when they were studying at a school in a local village on the fifth criterion.

“Some work was being done in our village. After seeing a soil-removing vehicle (locally known as JCB) in our village, we developed the same device after a while and It shocked everyone in the area.

After gaining popularity in the region, in 2010 Professor GM Bhat of the University of Cashmere invited us two to participate in the INSPIRE program, and he thanked us. He introduced us to the “Gansel” of diversity, where we were encouraged and increased my self-confidence. At that time, they were also providing financial assistance, “Rifaz said.

“After providing 36 innovations to the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) in Armaderbird, all were selected at the national level and 15 innovations were awarded,” he said.

Refaz said in 2011 that NIF invited them to the All India Ignite Competition at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. Both were commended for innovation by former Indian President Dr. APJ Abdul Karam.

After completing their tenth exam in flying colors from a local high school, due to their financial situation at home, they decided to pursue higher education in arts subjects.

“This decision was changed when we received the award from Dr. APJ Abdul Karam, who gave us the unique name” Creative Twins of India. ” He asked us to pursue the science flow of higher education and said, “You will benefit from it,” he added, which was a turning point in our lives. ..

It was then awarded another former presidential award by Prativa Patil in 2012, Pranabumkarzy in 2013, and RA Machelker in 2014. Apart from the national award, he said he received two foreign awards from Canada in 2012 and this year from Turkey for our creative innovation.

Recalling his memories, Refaz said it was the most unique experience of his life. After returning from the Armadabad Conference, the two of us continued our research at Channi Himat, a government high school in Jammu. He said our father also worked as a worker in Jammu.

After finishing their studies in Jammu, we enrolled in the Punjab Institute of Technology at the University Garzer Group of Institutes, where we became even more dreamy.

“Even in school and college, we didn’t stop innovation. We’re currently writing down over 500 innovation ideas, and for multiple reasons behind them, only practical work is left. “I will.” He said.

Refaz said there was no financial support from local governments and we would have created dozens of employment opportunities if they helped us on time.

“If you innovate only one idea and commercialize it later. It can create good jobs in the area. Currently, there are no licensed loans for innovation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. Said.

Previously, these twin brothers built a store on the roof of a two-story house and converted it into a small scientific laboratory. This year, the family built a new home and a concrete laboratory.

“There is a slogan for Indian start-ups, but there is no incubation center that can provide upfront funding. Due to financial difficulties, our dreams remain limited to our hearts,” he said. ..

He won his first position three times at the National Intuition of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

“Some people say they help innovators in front of the media, but in reality no one comes forward. Despite receiving awards at the national and international levels, they are awarded by our own government and government. I’ve never done that, “he said.

Refaz said there are always difficult times for us. On September 21st of this year, we represented India and won the gold medal in Turkey. This is one of our ideas, but unfortunately we couldn’t receive it personally due to financial difficulties.

“Even if they asked us to pay 50% of the ticket cost, we couldn’t. We belong to a poor family and can’t afford to buy a ticket to Istanbul,” he said. Said with tears from her cheeks.

He said the center’s current government is supporting young entrepreneurs, but no one here in Jammu and Kashmir is ready to lead us.

“The life of innovation is full of struggles in Kashmir. The government is taking a step back to support new entrepreneurs, and at the same time money is expiring each year,” Riffaz said.

He has a number of accepted inventions patented by Ahmedabad’s NIF, including innovation, apple cashiers (multi-fruit ladders), spades and hoes, automatic food supply containers, engine parts cleaners and dryers, warmers, and injection breakers. Water dispensers, foldable water bottles, cow urine collectors, apple grading devices, walnut matching devices, and other inventions.

Refaz is a gold medalist in Turkey ISIF 2021 and has won four presidential awards. He is also the founder and CEO of the Wania Grotool Plant, with DIPP 77750 startup certification, which is cultivated at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana to produce agricultural innovation spades and hoe. Refaz’s company is recognized by Start-Up India.

His brother, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, is the CEO of Agro Tech Plant and manufactures automatic apple catchers (multi-fruit ladders) with registration number 11693 / KMR OF 2021. It is also recognized by Start-Up India with certificate number DIPP78067.

Interestingly, out of 36 innovations, we patented 9 or more innovations, patented one innovation, and generated the remaining number of applications. He said it would take at least five years to obtain a patent certificate in India.

Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, who is also pursuing B.Tech, said he applied to one of the incubation centers, which received more than 18,000 applications last year.

“Of the 18,000 applications, 50 were selected for Phase 2, and two of us were one of the 16 incubations who received a grant at the incubation center. We are two separate. I work for them under the company, “he said.

Crocodile said more than 10 people could have employment opportunities if the funds were completely released.

“There were no bureaucrats or political leaders who appreciated our talent. We didn’t receive any money from them, but we preferred to live in a small house with dignity,” he said. Said.

He said they weren’t behind work or financial assistance, but they wanted a platform to shape ideas and innovations that weren’t shared and to serve society.

“We are actually working on 25 innovations, a total of 36 are registered at the national level, and some innovations are also patented by the Government of India,” he said.

Crocodile said there were some experiments and some innovations that required good financial support and are currently suspending their efforts.

“We initially developed spades and hoes for use in apple orchards throughout the region. The cost of the product is very low compared to labor costs, which is very beneficial to the producer,” he said. He added that his unique component won the first prize at IIT Hyderabad.

“We also received our first order from Himachal Pradesh, but we couldn’t make it because of financial difficulties,” he said, adding that he couldn’t even send samples.

The two brothers have also successfully completed training in agricultural entrepreneurship training from Punjab Institute of Technology. Most of the innovation is related to the agricultural sector.

“In India, we focused on agriculture because more than 70% of the population depends on this economy, and secondly because of the high market value of its products and the high demand for agricultural tools,” he said. I did.

In 2008, we developed the first innovation. Before that, I was mostly busy making clay pots and solving small problems. In 2009, we received the highest award from Dr. DK Pandy, a scientist at the central government’s Vihan Prasad.

Regarding future plans, Riffaz said he wanted to serve their father, who worked hard to support them and provide them with a good education, despite their struggles. They have always boosted our morale and self-confidence and supported us, “he said.

“They are working on a Space Pen dream project, which was also accepted by NIF. We have successfully completed three experiments and a fourth experiment requires a magnetic spray, which is Not provided by anyone. Still, I talked to former APJ President Abdul Karam, but died after a while. “

Refaz said we are waiting for the day our space pen will be used by astronauts.

He said they wanted to pursue higher research, but financial difficulties prevent us from advancing our dreams.

“We want to commercialize our idea. We have received some orders and signed some transactions, but we cannot manufacture it due to financial problems.” He said.

“We are waiting for the day when our innovations will actually be seen,” says Reyaz, who is struggling everywhere and wants to overcome them and move forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.risingkashmir.com/-Creative-twins-of-Kashmir–Innovating-future-93234

