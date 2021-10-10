Can others see the contents of my Google Drive





Google Drive is a reliable place for many who want to store and share their content. With this cloud service, you can easily save and create large video files, photo albums, important documents and more. And that’s not all. You can also share links to these saved items with your colleagues so that you can view or download the files you need.

There’s no doubt that it’s a bit confusing when it comes to file and folder visibility, as there are all the different options you can share. Can others view the contents of your Google Drive? If yes, do you have edit access?

Now, when investigating everything related to sharing and visibility on Google Drive, that’s what this post investigates.

let’s start.

How does Google Drive work?

Before we get started, let’s see how Google Drive works. Well, Google Drive is the cloud-based storage solution next to you. As mentioned earlier, you can save everything from regular JPG images and audio files to documents, spreadsheets and slideshows.

You can access these files from basically anywhere as long as you are logged in with the appropriate Google account. On top of that, cloud storage means that you can store storage on physical devices.

Google Drive visibility options

As mentioned earlier, you can share files with Google Drive. However, you can use Drive to choose how you want to share your files.

For now, there are three options for using links: Private, Shared, and Anyone. If you do not share a file or folder with anyone, that particular file or folder will not be visible to anyone. Only you can see it. This is an ideal setting if you have a large amount of personal documents in Google Drive.

instead,[ユーザーと共有…]You can use the option to share the file with a specific number of users. View or edit the document, depending on the permissions you have assigned.

But never they can see anything else in your Google Drive.

The same applies to the third option. When sharing a link, only the user with the link gets the file / folder. Again, the usual rules apply. You need to be careful about the information you share in the document. At the same time, you need to be a little careful about which role you assign.

Finally, Google Apps users have the option to share files only with users in their organization. Also, if you select that option, users in your domain will be able to view and access the file.

This means that no one can access the files and folders in Google Drive storage unless you allow explicit access. But after all, what does the shared files folder look like?

Who can access your files

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t provide an easy solution to see who can access all your files at once. You need to check the files one by one. The idea here is to check for the latest files.

To do this, open one of the files and in the upper right corner[共有]Click Options. For private files, only the email ID will appear in the list. Otherwise, you’ll see a list of users with whom the file is currently shared. At the same time, you can also see their privileges.

All you need to do is click on the delete option to remove the person from the list. Alternatively, you can play with user privileges. Again, keep in mind that if you give someone editor privileges, you can add other users to share more files and documents.

Alternatively, you can select the file from My Drive and click the small I icon in the upper right corner. This is a faster way and gives you a quick overview of your current sharing status. Apart from that, you can also see when and by whom the last change was made.

The wall has eyes and ears

So can someone else see what’s on your Google Drive? The clear answer is no. The selected associate can only view shared files and documents.

Again, you should also consider the sharing status of the folder. If the folder is shared with others, the files under it may inherit the same access.

