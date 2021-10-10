Product casting support in technology-filled G2E





The big, noisy, dazzling slot machine was the star of last week’s Global Gaming Expo show.

The new variation of table games kept its own.

But what surprised many of the thousands of attendees who wandered the casino industry’s largest product supermarket trade fair on Thursday at the Venetian Expo was the support cast of the product and its technology.

“G2E has evolved over the years, but the importance of technology and its integration into the overall guest experience continue to be a major evolutionary aspect of the industry,” says the Las Vegas-based global market. Brendan Basman, Advisor’s Director of Government, said. “We can’t replace the people who provide the hospitality that underlies the industry, but with the right technology, we can improve that experience.”

In some cases, new technologies include merging features into a single device.

“One of the other products discussed by many participants was to integrate slots and sports betting into one device,” said Bussmann. “As sports betting continues to expand nationwide, such devices become more common as individuals try to maximize their experience by watching games while playing slots and other games.”

Acres Manufacturing Co. has introduced PayAction Sports Bonus as part of its 2021 G2E lineup. The bonus uses a live sports data feed to trigger a bonus round on a slot machine connected to the Acres Foundation Casino Management System.

That is, if you’re a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights and you realize in your player profile that if the Golden Knights score a goal, you’ll get a special bonus on your slot machine.

“These machines pay twice as much each time the Golden Knights score in the NHL game,” Noah Aker said.

The machine is programmed to produce a goal horn sound effect that indicates festive mode — and all payments are doubled for 90 seconds.

IGT has also demonstrated interactive technology that allows slot machine players to perform sports betting while sitting in front of a slot.

“Maximum resonance trend”

While sports betting innovation was at the top of the list of must-see technologies, companies offering cashless gaming products and digital fund transfers were also popular.

“There have been some new innovations, but I think the biggest sympathetic trend is the ongoing desire to advance cashless games,” said Basman.

“In other parts of the world, we continue to use cashless as part of the mainstream payment method, but the gaming experience still has a long way to go, but the desire to move the industry forward is with progress. With full technology, “he said.

IGT’s resort wallet and IGT Pay products were recognized as “Product Innovation of the Year” at G2E last week. Resort wallets allow operators to offer “card cashless” or “cardless cashless” games and, in combination with IGT Pay, provide players with access to external sources of funding such as bank cards, debit cards and electronic wallets. I can do it.

This means you can transfer money from your bank account to your smartphone’s electronic wallet and then directly to your slot machine via a Bluetooth connection. Transactions are verified by a personal identification number to keep the player’s funds safe.

Place, place, place

Exhibitors brought other technical surprises to over 13,000 participants.

Lindsay Slader, managing director of games at GeoComply in Vancouver, British Columbia, showed her company’s location system, which is in increasing demand due to the rapid spread of sports betting.

States that offer sports betting need to keep making sure that someone betting is within the boundaries of the state. “Our technology is built into betting mobile apps and websites,” says Slader.

GeoComply’s system is designed to detect spoofing and manipulation of location data.

The system includes color-coded screens that show the location of iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and desktop computers, PCs, or Macs.

Slader has shown a system that demonstrates data validation at the border between New York and New Jersey. The system is so accurate that it locates the bettor in the tunnel below the Hudson River and confirms that the New York player has previously crossed the river centerline. I can do it. Bet in New Jersey.

Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of Optix, a Las Vegas company founded in 2019, said her company is analyzing player data that can be used to make better marketing and player development decisions. ..

“Optix is ​​a casino data platform,” says Fiumara. “We collect all the data around the casino and operate it for slot, marketing and player development. For each of these products, we recommend or contact how to optimize slot floors and marketing campaigns. There are artificial intelligence components that recommend players to play. Guessing doesn’t work. “

“PayPal for the casino world”

Based in Las Vegas, Global Payments works in the world of digital payments, serving more than 3 million patrons at 500 online casinos and in-store casinos.

Justin Sprayg, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Global Payments, said:

The company has been operating in mobile financing and cashless transactions for 20 years and is doubling as casino companies seek more touch-free digital payment solutions.

Also, some of the biggest displays on the G2E floor weren’t very technical, but they were important to support the resort’s cast members.

Dennys Patir of Patir Casino Seating, based in Germany, has been in the G2E since 2005. With the outbreak of COVID-19, he was able to protect casino guests with antibacterial materials and offer new products that could be applied to a variety of casino seats. Includes poker chairs, table games, slot machines, hospitality seats, dining chairs, banquet chairs, bar stools, lounge chairs, sofas and sportsbook seats.

According to Patil, some sportsbook chairs are as comfortable as reclining chairs in the entertainment room.

Some chairs have a little skill — wireless chargers on some of those arms.

Review-Journal is Las Vegas Sands Corp, which runs The Venetian Expo. It is owned by the family of Dr. MiriamAdelson, a majority shareholder of.

Please contact Richard N. Velotta ([email protected] or 702-477-3893). Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/conventions/technology-innovations-shine-amid-g2es-slot-machines-table-games-2456262/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos