The 27-year-old woman, who was rejected 11 times, owns a company that uses AI to predict and detect vehicle breakdowns.





Rivo Mhlari is the founder of Rikatec, an information management system that uses big data and artificial intelligence to predict and detect vehicle failures, track vehicles, and help determine insurance and warranty premiums.

The idea of ​​starting Ricatech came to me when I was in my first year of college, when I was called “a leader in technology and innovation,” and finally I started my business at the age of 23.

Originally from Limpopo Provence, South Africa, Mhlari graduated from the University of Cape Town with an honors degree in business sciences specializing in finance and accounting.

His invention, now 27, gained enviable features on Forbes Africa’s Under 30 and Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South African Lists just four years after implementing his vision.

Behind Mhlaris’ entrepreneurial success lies the entrepreneurial spirit. He was reportedly rejected 11 times by manufacturers and insurance companies when he pitched Rica Tech to them, but the rejection was his motive, he told Forbes Africa.

I realized that what we were doing was rejected, not because it was neither novel nor attractive. We were rejected because they thought it was impossible for Rica Tech to do what they wanted to do. He said we were simply ahead of the curve.

Mhlari founded a marketing consultant and hosted several business strategy events. It was from these events that he raised money to fund the development of the Rica Tech prototype. He also emphasized the challenges faced by startup founders like him when it comes to financing. His advocacy earned a $ 40,000 investment to test the product commercially in exchange for a 5% stake in the business. Today, Rica Tech provides solutions to automakers and insurance companies.

Rikatec uses data and artificial intelligence to provide predictive maintenance for vehicles, track vehicles, assist in determining insurance and warranty premiums, and increase the resale value of vehicles in particular.

A young South African told Mail and Guardian that entrepreneurship could be liberated and have a meaningful impact not only in South Africa but globally.

I became an entrepreneur because I wanted to make influential changes in my country and continent through innovation, job creation and socio-economic strengthening, both economically and socially. I became an entrepreneur because I didn’t want to be in a particular career. He said I wanted to make a difference by being ambitious and innovative.

In addition, Murali hopes that young Africans will not only adapt to other parts of the world, but will also be part of the technological revolution.

I believe that this is the destination of the world and that African youth need to be part of it so that it can not only adapt to the rest of the world, but also emerge as an innovative continent.

