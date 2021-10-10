LCCC continues to shine with innovation





Lorain County Community College offers a second Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Systems Engineering Technology for Smart Industries. This is great news for northeastern Ohio.

Marcia J from LCCC. President Ballinger said on October 7th, during a manufacturing month kick-off at Skylift Inc. in Lorain, the university offered this kind of first degree program in Ohio, the economy of the 21st century.

LCCC has a very good track record of being the first.

After all, as an institution founded in 1963 after an initiative led by the League of Women Voters, LCCC became the first community college in Ohio to establish a permanent campus.

At the event, US District 9 Congressman Marcy Kaptur said LCCC is an asset in northeastern Ohio.

Democrat Kaptur of Toledo praised the university for its innovations that support manufacturing and other sectors.

She even said she wished there was an institution in her hometown that offered courses like LCCC.

The new degree program, approved by President Randy Gardner of the Ohio Higher Education Department, focuses on the integration, operation, modification and troubleshooting of smart manufacturing systems based on off-the-shelf industrial equipment directly related to smart manufacturing. I proceeded.

The next step in the approval process is to obtain final approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission, following the steps taken when the LCCC launched its Bachelor’s Program in Microelectronics Manufacturing in 2018.

However, similar to the MEMS program, the curriculum for degrees in automated system engineering technology for smart industries was developed in consultation with local employers using a learning and acquisition model.

This method allows students to work, take classes, gain hands-on experience in the industry and complete training.

Notably, employers and manufacturers in northeastern Ohio were at the table to co-design the curriculum.

Ballinger also thanked the Lorain County Chamber of Commerce, the Lorain County Manufacturing Division Partnership, and Team NEO for their cooperation and partnership to enable their degree.

Smart industrial automated system engineering technology is an interdisciplinary engineering discipline primarily related to the design, modeling, analysis, and control of computer-based automated systems or processes, often referred to as smart manufacturing.

Automated systems are typically a mix of sensors, equipment, devices, software, hardware, and humans, and require knowledge of the elements of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, software programming, networking, security, and human factor engineering. ..

The program meets the requirements of the Engineering & Technology Certification Committee and is designed to train students in duties such as automation engineers, control engineers, and systems engineers.

And these positions, which span multiple industry sectors, are currently in high demand and are expected to grow over the next few years.

By 2020, more than 21,000 individuals will have similar jobs in northeastern Ohio, with 72% of smart manufacturing and automation-related professions receiving a bachelor’s degree as a typical beginner-level education, according to the LCCC. I need it.

It’s pretty noteworthy.

Labor market data firm Emsi predicts 8,750 regional openings for these professions over the next five years.

Therefore, it makes sense that this curriculum will be available to begin training people for these jobs.

Sarah Park, an LCCC student, certainly knows how valuable early exposure to the industry is.

Park is one of three LCCC students working at Agri Nomix, an Oberlin company that supplies the North American horticultural industry as a part-time electrical engineer.

She started there in September 2019.

Park realized that by starting a job at a local company while earning a degree, students could smoothly change jobs after graduation with relevant work experience.

Park assists with wiring, testing and troubleshooting before sending automated greenhouse equipment to company customers.

She has earned an Associate in Applied Sciences in Automated Manufacturing Technology – Maintenance / Repair from LCCC and holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences in Automated Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Akron through LCCC’s University Partnership Program.

After graduation, Park will transition to a full-time field service technician and install equipment on customer sites nationwide.

Also, like the ultimate goal of higher education institutions, the LCCC’s goal is to pave the way for all students to succeed and to lead to well-paid jobs in sustainable careers. The time is right for them.

We admire LCCC’s new program as yet another viable educational and innovation tool for students to pursue and succeed.

