Ciara at the GeekWire Summit: Entertainers and Entrepreneurs on Music, Business, and Influence





Ciara at the GeekWire Summit in Seattle on Tuesday. (GeekWire Photo / Dan DeLong)

In talking about the level-up decision, Ciara sometimes said you had to risk, both moving out of her comfort zone and self-releasing a single of that name, You have to do something unpleasant.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriters, entertainers and entrepreneurs will be presenting at the GeekWire Summit this week to share their experiences and insights into creating music, business and more yourself or with your husband. bottom. , Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson.

From time to time, in front of an audience focused on technology and innovation, she sounded like the founders of startups were pulled out of their ranks.

You must thank for the failure of life, as they build your integrity, they give you wisdom, Ciara said. If I hadn’t failed, I wouldn’t know how to run a company.

As a clear taker of the attitudes of mantras and charities in the lives of her and her husband, Ciara has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide. She is the founder and CEO of Beautymarks Entertainment, a pioneer in the rapidly changing music industry, in a position to harness her passion for film, fashion, philanthropy and technology. She also serves on the board of Seattle startup Amperity, leads corporate social responsibility efforts, and is an advocate and advisor to the Amperitys Community Initiative.

Ciara said that all you need is one to believe in your dreams, and one of them is you. The moment you believe is when the opportunity begins.

Keep reading more assignable moments since the advent of Ciaras:

Ciara in a conversation with Taylor Soper, Editor-in-Chief of GeekWire, at the GeekWire Summit in Seattle. (GeekWire Photo / Dan DeLong) When she launched her own label: I’m so tired I’ve been waiting for an opinion if someone can, can’t, or get hot, or not. rice field. When you have a vision of what you believe in and what you are doing, you greatly believe that you will chase it. We weren’t looking. And at that moment, I started my company, BeautyMarks Entertainment. Being able to make my decision is not as great as being able to run a ship. Leveling up represents a very special moment in my career, fearlessness in my life is the way you level up, and taking risks is the way you level up. That was all I was doing in my life. About her process in music and business: Your gut is the same gut, creative or business. I think the artist in my mind is just creative, and then this business part of my mind begins and thinks about the budget. Creativity and budget can be incompatible for us artists. Because we just want to get the vision we want. My mind is not only tied to one space, but also to be creative. I have to take into account all its backend sides. And I really have to be trained. About building an influential company: There is no more joy when you can influence someone’s life through your actions. It’s a heritage. It’s a true branding for me when you’re doing something substantive enough to help you change your environment or change the world. About her partnership with Russell Wilson: Russ was by my side when I started Beauty Marks Entertainment. He was a researcher of other artists who run his label. He was by 3am and had to look back three hours later to go to football practice, but he was with me. Those are the moments you need in your life. Who can we rely on when we make those big decisions? And who is going to give us the best advice? About advice for her children: I definitely want them to have your attitude. Above all I hope they can see my example. If you include the work, the result on the other side will be better. And again, that life isn’t always clean and it will throw you some curved balls. And we hope we can do a great job of building them to prepare for those curved balls. And you also want to make sure you give them rod vs fish. You want to maintain that humble starting process for them. That’s why it really made me for me.

