



Keeping America safe often means striking a difficult balance. We need to encourage and leverage innovation while protecting our intellectual property. We must strive for an open and competitive market without the advantage of our enemies. And all the while, we need to pay attention to the critical infrastructure that we rely on every day to function as a society in terms of system security, integrity, and resilience.

In some areas, it was more difficult to achieve all these goals than the deployment of 5G networks in our country. There are many fair criticisms in the United States of the lack of clear national policy, coupled with the failure to invest the funds needed to deploy 5G, especially to achieve it. And while there is still much work to be done to achieve large-scale deployment across the United States, China is already significantly deploying 5G technology in more and more countries, both domestically and globally.

National security experts have correctly expressed their concerns about the impact of Huaweis. Their concerns are partly due to Huawei’s own practices, where the company and its international branches violate both foreign and US law, but Huawei’s relationship with the Chinese government and state It is also due to its relationship with intelligence activities. Huawei has penetrated the African 4G market and has launched a formal contract for 5G services in South Africa. It also claims to participate in 5G networks in countries such as Iceland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The potential for a surge in Huaweis 5G technology to provide China’s cyber espionage with endless backdoors and endanger the critical infrastructure of the United States and its allies is entirely within the reach. National security is also vulnerable when critical infrastructure is vulnerable.

See what happened in the last 6 months. Ransomware is a multi-industry industry, including a colonial pipeline hack that caused fuel shortages across the United States, a JBS cyberattack that forced the closure of all U.S. beef factories, and a widespread supply chain attack on Caseya. Attacks crippled companies. Managed service providers and up to 2,000 global companies. Hardware and software that power 5G can cause similar disruptions in the future, given the increased network traffic and integration into everyday life that makes it more dependent on evolving cybersecurity measures.

Therefore, we need to learn quickly from the mistakes of the past. Take a creative approach and work with your allies to counter these threats. At the heart of these approaches is a healthy ecosystem of trusted network providers. The fierce competition between these providers provides Huawei’s excellent alternative to the United States, our allies, and countries that have not yet been committed. For example, a recent Council on Foreign Relations task force recommended that the US Development Finance Corporation work with its Finnish, South Korean, and Swedish counterparts to support 5G technology in their respective technology leaders.

In fact, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced a strategy last year that emphasized the importance of working with and encouraging industry stakeholders.[ing] Innovation in the 5G market to foster reliable 5G vendors as a way to secure 5G deployment. Achieving competitive levels among 5G vendors is undoubtedly a feat, as the Chinese government has pushed billions of dollars to the top of the 5G telecommunications industry to support Huaweis’ competition.

At the same time, you must avoid becoming the worst enemy. Earlier this year, in January, Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson filed a complaint against Samsung in both the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. However, there is a strong claim that such intellectual property cases belong to the patent court rather than the ITC. If the ITC issues an exclusion order and effectively bans Samsung from the US market, the already vulnerable market will be even weaker.

We need to balance economic and national security and succeed in maintaining and deploying the capabilities provided by this innovation. The diversity of the 5G market helps drive innovation, combat Huawei’s influence, and maintain security between US data and critical infrastructure.

The views expressed here are authors and are not necessarily endorsed by Homeland Security Today, which welcomes a broader perspective on securing our homeland. Here are the emaileditor @ hstoday.us.Oureditorial guidelines for submitting your work for review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/information-technology/perspective-striking-the-right-balances-on-5g-deployment/

