The White House is considering a “Bill of Rights” for technology





The Associated Press report on Friday (October 8) shows that the White House Science and Technology Policy Bureau has given President Joe Biden a technology-related bill of rights that focuses primarily on artificial intelligence (AI) -related issues. I am asking you to adopt it.

The office has launched what AP calls a fact-finding mission related to facial recognition and other biometrics that identify people and measure emotional or mental status and personality.

Bidens Chief Science Advisor Eric Lander and Science and Society Deputy Director Alondra Nelson have also published an opinion piece exploring the need for protection against the use of AI in malicious ways that discriminate against and violate people’s privacy. I am writing in.

Enumerating rights is only the first step, Lander and Nelson wrote in Wired’s article. What can we do to protect them? Possibly new legislation to fill gaps, such as the federal government refusing to purchase software or technology products that do not respect these rights, requiring federal contractors to use technology that complies with this bill of rights. And adopting regulations.

Members of the European Parliament have considered banning biometric mass surveillance this week, including a vote to prevent law enforcement officers from scanning people’s faces in public areas.

Software industry group BSA said the White House welcomed the investigation to prevent AI bias with the support of Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Salesforce, but the group investigated the risks of AI-based tools in enterprises. Asking for clauses to let you and show how they limit those risks.

While this has the benefits that everyone sees in AI, Aaron Cooper, vice president of global policy for the group, told AP that the risk of discrimination and permanent bias was minimized. I told you.

Related News: Executive Order of the White House Mars for Cryptographic Guidance

The White House is also considering an executive order requiring federal agencies to make recommendations in the areas of cryptography. Areas investigated may include regulation, economic innovation, national security, and sharing of cryptocurrency-related information between government agencies.

Some executive orders may require other government departments that were not previously focused on crypto to pay attention to it, and the White House hires a crypto emperor to oversee regulation. There is a possibility.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: Digital Banking Research-The Battle of Brewing for Where We Bank

Summary: Forty-seven percent of US consumers, despite their great interest in these services, shy away from digital-only banks due to data security concerns. PYMNTS is a digital banking: brewing battle where we use banks, surveying over 2,200 consumers and providing convenient services for digital-only banks to meet this unmet demand. While revealing ways to enhance privacy and security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/regulation/2021/white-house-considering-tech-focused-bill-of-rights/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos