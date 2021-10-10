UPMC Health System: National Outstanding in Use of Technology | Technology





Pittsburgh, PA-At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations adapted the service to an online format, if possible. Even hospitals have joined this trend and provided virtual patient care. The UPMC health system was approved for use with advanced technology last year.

This is not the first victory for UPMC technology. UPMC has been named one of the National Digital Health Most Wired Health Systems by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Information Management (CHIME) for the 23rd consecutive year and is one of seven health systems eligible for the highest level of certification. Was selected for.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations use advanced technologies in clinical and business operations to improve community health. .. Over 36,000 organizations have completed the survey this year.

While UPMC Chief Information Officer Ed McCallister has raised unprecedented challenges for the past year and a half, our team has created technology that provides life-changing healthcare to patients and health plan members. We have made constant efforts to ensure the introduction. Most Wired’s work recognizes the team’s efforts and innovations to create a solution that can withstand this pandemic.

UPMC received the highest possible score at Level 10 in the domestic gait and acute categories. To achieve this awareness, UPMC and others in this group have implemented and leveraged advanced technologies such as telemedicine, access to data at the bedside, and cost analysis tools to reduce costs. Improved access to care, patient experience, and services while reducing.

Over the last five years, UPMC has invested more than $ 2.4 billion in technology across healthcare systems to improve the quality and effectiveness of care. Famous for its technology leadership, UPMC is an early adopter of electronic medical records, pioneering advances in biometrics, machine learning and natural language processing.

