Country building is the history of American business-analysis





The American empire has not collapsed. Americans are reassessing national values, visions, missions and strategies. This is a regular exercise for a healthy company. She still reigns as one of the most powerful cultural, political and economic influences on the planet. China and Russia can destroy the world, but nothing can rival the influential America. Small countries like Israel and Singapore are the destroyers who are biting America’s prowess in areas like innovation. But American, mostly American companies, adapt quickly. They buy the competition. Israel, for example, is the most aggressive seller. Business history tells us a lot about nation-building.

History teaches how religious beliefs, military power, political architecture, and entrepreneurial brilliance weave a tenacious network in the construction of nations and empires. Still, business history ends in a short period of time at business schools and academic writing. Professor Richard Vague wrote in the illustrated business history of the United States (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2021):Impact on society and undoubtedly more

Real estate is a business of business

The pursuit of wealth has always prioritized Western nations. For example, the by-products of colonialism and its slavery were enshrined by law. Tax law favors businesses over individuals. The Dutch East India Company’s valuation reached $ 8.28 trillion in 1637. By 1720, the UK South Sea Company and Mississippi Company had valuations of $ 4.5 trillion and $ 6.8 trillion.

Before the Declaration of Independence was issued, the wealthy Virginias founded the Ohio company in 1748. It was essentially a real estate company that would benefit from its western expansion. “From the beginning, ambitious Americans knew well that buying land and waiting for population to grow was the way to wealth,” said Andrew Carnegie. 90% of them do so by owning real estate. ” I know Ray Kroc was united by insisting that the franchisees lease their McDonald’s from the clock. American real estate is valued at $ 60 trillion. Real estate is vaguely reported as “the single most valuable asset in the United States, greater than the value of equities, bonds, or other major asset categories.”

Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos reacts at a post-launch press conference in western Texas earlier this month after flying to the edge of space. (Credit: JOE SKIPPER / REUTERS)

War is a business of business

Real estate underpins the American empire. With the exception of Afghanistan, we will never leave an invading country without maintaining a base on the occupied lands. War long-distance marketing and Hollywood movies as a way to expand your business and leave our mark on the local culture.

Despite the horrific exits from Cuba, Vietnam, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, the American empire has not been threatened. We maintain an army of over 200,000 at 800 known bases in 150 of 195 nation-states around the world. Eleven US aircraft carriers are roaming the ocean. The United States is spending more money to hire more people engaged in cyberwarfare and intelligence gathering across the globe and in outer space.

The president abandoned isolationism in the 1800s. The newly formed Marine Corps with the US Navy engaged foreign forces at sea and land. The civil war has created unprecedented wars in the modern weapons and ammunition industry, transportation, federalization of science and medicine, prison operations, and mass production of food. World War has taken American business and commerce to a whole new level. President Dwight D. Eisenhower has moved to warn that “the military-industrial complex needs to prevent unjustified influence, whether required or not.”

A vague relationship is brought about today. It is a war that “has the greatest impact on the course of business in the United States and has fostered innovation that drives business forward.” The army created the digital revolution of the 1980s. The government’s Manhattan Project has driven the United States into a nuclear age, creating bombs, power, and medical potential. Instead of selling cars, we have built a highway system to move soldiers and equipment across countries at a tremendous rate.

Build wealth through technology

The latest revolution lies in artificial intelligence and big data. Dominating new directions for business growth and concentration of power are social media, biotechnology, fintech, space tech, info tech, med tech, nano tech, ed tech, prop tech, sleep tech and green tech. ..

Smaller countries like Israel, Singapore, Hong Kong, and some Gulf countries are rushing into the market with innovation and products. But their leaders have learned very little from the history of business. Nation-state buildings thrive on entrepreneurs building legacy businesses. Widely covered by Professor Vague.

Israeli business parks are dominated by office towers that house American, European, and Chinese businesses. Israelis are not building the infrastructure for a long-lasting and growing nation-state. There are no legacy companies. Israeli politicians are proud that entrepreneurs sell their businesses. Major newspapers and several websites report weekly on how much money Israeli companies are selling in an overheated M & A environment. No mention is made of subsequent unemployment and lack of related infrastructure. Israel’s largest company is Cybersecurity Checkpoint Software Technologies.

Israel’s high-tech business has benefited from an 80-year survival war. The Israelites have fostered a passion for thinking without being bound by preconceived ideas. Social anthropologist Osnat Lautman argues that the success of Israeli business stems from a culture that takes risks and feeds the moment. Emerging economies have blossomed into economic miracles, but miracles can be momentary.

Take out

The American business sector supports the country and has the greatest influence in the world. High-tech stocks in the US are more valuable than the entire European stock market. The United States may have lost its manufacturing advantage over Asia and other low-paying countries, but robotics, mass production innovation, and the whims of dictatorial dominance in those countries will sharpen the United States’ competitiveness. I’m driving you. The American Empire is strong despite adventurous setbacks. Its business unit is an integral engine of growth and leadership. Small countries should look to American business, learn its history, and apply its lessons to grow it sustainably.

A vague history book is a 320-page fact, story, cartoon, chart, and photo of the time. The book is adorned with more than 300 photographs, and he tells the story behind it. He contains many stories about failed choices and failed leaders. The empire absorbed them all, shook them off, and moved on. There is no luxury in a small country. His wide range of scholarships and funding offers great value lessons for political decision makers and business people. Character stories and brief biographies are interesting, but readers need to learn from successes and failures.

The author pays a little attention to the ruthless effects of caesaropapism and anti-Semitism throughout the business world and their impact on the development of all American institutions. The illustrated business history should contain more information about the contribution of slavery to the construction of the American economy. The slave trade was a wealth-building business. It spread from Africa to Europe, North America and South America. Institutional posterity of slavery, racism and sexism (eg Jim Crow Law, redlining by the bank that created the American slam) dominates today’s news. Diversity, equity, inclusion, social change and the promotion of anti-sexism are today driven by business and industry.

The writer runs an investment company and writes about business, social and political issues for financial companies. He is a free speaker in the community group, discussing commerce and industry issues.

