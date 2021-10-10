Google wants you to think about its search app when it comes to breaking news





Google search may not be the first place to think about going when you want to check out the top news articles of the day. But Google wants to change that. Alphabet’s subsidiary is working on ways to display more timely news when users ask for information on topics such as expensive sports games, award shows, and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, Twitter was able to attract viewers looking for live coverage of the latest news. At such an event, anyone with a smartphone can be a photojournalist who shares live video and audio of the scene. In 2015, Google and Twitter reached an agreement to put tweets in queries related to breaking news at the top of Google search results. Now, Google wants to be like Twitter, Bloomberg reports.

Google’s “Big Moment” aims to be a place to visit search during breaking news events

Internally, Google’s initiative is called Big Moments and is still considered an experiment. As a result, Google doesn’t say exactly how to display tweets that cover the latest news in the future. A small group within the Google search team is working on a big moment, and due to the failure of Google search to display the latest relevant news during the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the protest of Black Lives Matter, the Google search team Insiders are working on ways to solve the problem.

Google has trouble getting the latest news, including an attack on the Capitol last January.

“We are continually experimenting with ways to help people who come to Google find the most reliable and up-to-date information when they need it,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. System features and improvements are guaranteed to provide value to people through a rigorous testing and evaluation process. “

Earlier last year, when the topic of COVID-19 began to be talked about almost every day, Google revised its search format to make videos and data from medical authorities more prominent in the results. This is what Google wants to do at other timely and up-to-date news events. Still, Google argues that it should be seen as a platform, not a publisher.

Changes that Google wants to bring to search include adding historical background to the story. In addition, Google will add information to the latest news events that are not yet included, such as real-time updates on the latest casualties related to the latest news. Currently, people interested in news use Google search after the event, rather than heading to the app during the event.

Twitter has become one of the most visited sites for the latest news events in which the event is taking place. As explained above, part of the reason Twitter is so good at breaking news is that you can post live video from the event scene in seconds, keeping people close to the event up-to-date. Google hopes to catch up with Twitter at a big moment led by senior executive Elizabeth Reed, who took over the head of the search experience in April.

Big Moments have already been tested in live search

Instead of letting a human editor make these decisions, Big Moments uses algorithms to make editorial decisions. The SearchEngine Journal states that using algorithms to curate news in real time can be a major challenge for Google, especially in “polarized” stories. Google has already been attacked to show that some search results are biased and will probably have to deal with more critics complaining on the larger news stage.

Google recently added a notification that will appear in your search if your story is moving too fast to appear in your search app. The message says, “These results seem to be changing rapidly. If this topic is new, it may take some time for reliable sources to add results.” In this situation, humans The company uses algorithms because it takes too long for curators to tell Google the story, and the company’s goal is to get the latest news as soon as possible.

The information is said that Google has already tested the big moment in live search results. Google still has more tests to run before it officially releases the feature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-search-aims-to-deliver-relevant-info-about-breaking-news_id135617 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos