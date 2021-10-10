India may have to abolish Google tax





India may have to waive the leveling tax or so-called Google tax as part of a global tax system agreed by 136 countries on Friday.

We must also promise not to introduce such measures in the future after the global minimum tax system has been established.

As part of a two-pronged multilateral solution to the problem of clever tax avoidance by the Big Boy in technology, countries like India have given digital players like Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Netflix the right to tax. Set a global minimum legal entity 15% tax.

Global tax agreements are supported by two pillars. The first pillar provides the reallocation of additional profit sharing to the market jurisdiction, and the second pillar consists of a minimum tax and is subject to tax law.

Multinational corporations (MNEs) with global sales of more than € 20 billion and profitability of more than 10% are subject to the new regulations. Special purpose nexus rules reallocate 25% of profits above the 10% threshold to market jurisdictions. Analysts said this was higher than the July plan’s 20 percent quota.

Tax rights on the interests of multinational corporations in excess of $ 125 billion are expected to be redistributed to market jurisdictions each year.

In the second pillar, the global minimum corporate tax rate is set at 15%. This is in contrast to the July plan, which stipulates at least 15%. This new minimum tax rate applies to companies with revenues in excess of € 750 million. It is estimated that this will generate an additional global tax revenue of approximately $ 150 billion annually.

Smit Singania, a partner at Deloitte India, said:

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, a partner of Nangia Andersen, said: The OECD calls for an immediate and prior withdrawal of the unilateral digital service tax.

Gouri Puri, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said a consensus on a two-pillar solution is the key to ensuring a more secure and stable tax system.

While fine printing awaits, India balances its interests as both importers and exporters of capital, goods and services. The agreement will prevent race to the bottom among countries, “Puri added.

The agreement will be submitted to the G20 Summit before the G20 Finance Ministers meet on October 13 and at the end of the month. According to the OECD, countries will sign a multilateral treaty by the end of 2022 and aim to implement it effectively in 2023.

