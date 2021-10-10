Google Loyalist thug threatens to burn peasants





The suspect’s UDA gang admitted after telling me to Google that he threatened to burn the farmers from home.

His victims claimed that Darren Makumou also threatened to poison his cows.

Two of the five accusations against Makumou, who stood in the dock of the Antrim Criminal Court on Thursday, were again filed at the age of 36, following an application by his lawyer Gavin Duffy QC.

Makumou, from Portlee Walk in Antrim, admitted on August 19 and 27 last year that he threatened property damage for threatening farmers to burn everything in his yard.

Blackmail, allegations accusing the former UDA murderer of general assault, and a third allegation threatening to damage property were left on the books by prosecutors.

A brief hearing on Thursday did not reveal the facts of the case, but when Makumou was first charged last August, police officers stated crimes related to many cases.

The first stopped on August 19 outside the plaintiff’s yard, and Makumou claimed that the farmers had damaged their car and would cost $ 1,000 to repair it.

The injured party said he didn’t know what he was talking about, the man replied, do you know who I am? Imdaren McMaw Google And you will find me, the officer said.

Police revealed that Makumou was suspected of murdering the southeastern Antrim UDA in George Jordi Gilmore in 2017. Police officers said Makumou was acquitted of the murder, but police believed that was the reason he told him his name to Google.

Makumou threatened that if the money wasn’t paid, I would burn everything you own in this yard and destroy and shatter everything if you didn’t give me money.

A week later, another incident occurred when Makumou returned to the property and demanded 1,000. Otherwise, you will have problems. As a result, the victim installed a CCTV camera in his yard.

But the final exchange was when Makumou approached him as if he was hitting him, threatening to poison his cow and telling him to put him on his lap if his car was damaged. Recorded by the victim on his cell phone was not paid.

Makumou was arrested when a farmer contacted police, admitting he was in the yard during an interview, but denied threatening him.

Jordy Gilmore, 44, was shot in the head the next day when she died of a catastrophic brain injury in a hospital while driving in a white Voxor insignia car along Pinewood Avenue in Calik Fergus on March 13, 2017. I did.

The crown claims that the shooter was David Makumou, Bryan Roy McLean acted as a watchman, and Darren Makumou participated in a reconnaissance exercise by chasing Gilmore in a van before the deadly shooting. bottom.

Judge McCarinden said he had not been persuaded beyond reasonable doubt about the guilt of all three.

After McMose confessed to threatening farmers on Thursday, Judge Patricia Smith postponed the ruling until the pre-judgment probation report was completed.

Makumou will be released on bail and sentenced to 16 November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sunday-life/news/google-me-loyalist-thug-threatened-to-burn-out-farmer-40933095.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos