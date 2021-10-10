Tamil Nadu Formed Advisory Board to Leverage Emerging Technologies for Development | Chennai News





Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is talking about the IT ecosystem on Saturday, leveraging futuristic technologies such as artificial intelligence (Al), blockchain, robotics, and quantum computing. The 12-member council includes CXOs, scholars, technical veterans, and directors of TCS COO NG Subramaniam, IIT Madras Bhaskar Ramamurthy, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and CEO of SaaS company Kissflow Suresh Sambandam. Includes a sort reader. .. The council was conceived as a think tank to support the state’s IT department, helping promote emerging technologies that could benefit the state and enabling the state to benefit from future innovations and technologies. Propose policy changes. Among other objectives, the Council aims to assist the state’s machinery in developing an IT / emerging technology roadmap for the state’s long-term economic development. Suresh Sambandam told the TOI that thinktank’s role is to help the IT ministry prioritize time towards a larger vision of growing the state’s IT industry, as well as individual electronic governance projects. Told. The ultimate goal here is to more than double the state’s IT exports and see how the technology sector can help GDP growth and large-scale job creation. Tamil Nadu’s IT exports are currently around Rs. 50 billion, while neighboring Karnataka is almost four times this number, and Bangalore alone accounts for more than 38% of India’s total IT exports. The group has a one-year term and meets quarterly to discuss some of the state’s pressing problem areas where emerging technologies may provide sustainable solutions. The Advisory Board has announced the establishment of a council, presenting a strategy to prepare for the widespread adoption of emerging technologies that will provide a favorable start in maximizing the opportunities Tamil Nadu must offer. The Government Order (GO) said. GO is the result of a proposal proposed by Tamil Nadu Limited’s Electronics Corporation (ELCOT) and approved by the state government in view of the potential greater contribution of the services sector to the state’s economic growth. I add that there is. Next 10 years. Every day, the economic situation is becoming more competitive and terrible. He said it is imperative for companies across regions and industries to adopt new technologies to sustain growth, overcome external shocks and prosper.

