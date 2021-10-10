BOBOT will lead the introduction of vacuum cleaners with sterilization function to keep the family safe.





Hangzhou, China-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Recently, BOBOT announced that it has taken the lead in providing additional protective umbrellas to families in a difficult epidemic prevention situation.

BOBOT Floor Scrubber uses innovative UV-C sterilization technology and uses 253.7nm high energy UV to ensure 99% effective sterilization during floor cleaning. An elongated quartz lamp tube provides maximum coverage of the mop area. In addition, in order to avoid the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays on the human body, BOBOT is designed so that the ultraviolet rays will not leak when the ultraviolet lamp is lifted, so that the whole family can use it with peace of mind. ..

BOBOT also overcomes the problems of dry and wet waste disposal and can easily remove solid, liquid, semi-liquid and other household waste. It can also handle nut-like trash that is difficult to handle with cleaning equipment. This completely solves the tedious process of cleaning a house and redefines cleaning a house.

Technology continues to BOBOT and leads industry innovation

Some sales staff say consumers prefer to buy domestic brands because domestic brands can better understand the needs of Chinese homes and some products are technologically leading in the industry. I did.

Like BOBOT scrubbers, we always insist on innovation. After 459 days of in-depth research and development and over tens of thousands of detailed observations and simulations, 33 senior engineers have finally launched nine hardcore technology scrubbers in the DEEP series. This BOBOT scrubber integrates 4 “suction, wiping, decontamination”, cleans dry and wet dust once, achieves 99% effective sterilization rate by UV sterilization, frequency conversion motor is 5Kpa It has a powerful suction function. At the same time, water curtain technology guarantees 750ml of running water cleanliness, self-cleaning with the touch of a button, and 30’s roller brushes clean as before. Clean and compatible, while effectively dealing with four mainstream ground materials, the powerful lithium battery can guarantee a long-lasting battery life of 35 minutes and also has a powerful speed of 4500r / min.

BOBOT also has a unique detail design. The shape design is inspired by the silhouette of the legs of a famous robot with a high-tech texture. The angle of the grip combined with ergonomics, and the wall-mounted design of the microframe all make cleaning the house more comfortable and worry-free. At the same time, BOBOT has a noise reduction design suitable for home use, and the sound at work does not exceed 73db.

Delicacy best reflects the essence of things. BOBOT is constantly working on cleaning the home and nine major technical upgrades deserve to be the leader in scrubbers in the country. House cleaning should not be underestimated when the epidemic is intensifying. Choosing a good product is also an additional safety barrier for the family.

