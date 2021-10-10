Back4 Blood Solo Mode Player is screwed in





Screenshot: WB Games / Turtle Rock Studios

Back 4 Blood is out in Early Access for those who have pre-ordered a gorgeous and more expensive version of the zombie shooter. And these players found that they had to give up a lot when trying to play the game solo. Specifically, you can’t unlock achievements, earn valuable supply points, or track in-game statistics. As you can imagine, people aren’t happy with this and developers are committed to tackling this issue.

Back 4 Blood is the latest game in the studio that first developed Left 4 Dead. The company’s last big shooter was Evolve, an interesting but flawed flop. Like Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is a co-operative-focused zombie shooter built around a team of players or bots pushing the undead-infested level.

Back 4 Blood will not be officially released until October 12, but players who have pre-ordered either the Deluxe or Ultimate version of the game will be granted Early Access to the full game from October 8th. .. 4 In Blood Solo mode, a message was displayed warning about everything that was blocked in that mode.

Screenshot: QU4NTUM_FLUX / WB game

Use the solo deck created in the Fort Hope Deck menu.

The map and purpose will be adjusted.

Matchmaking and player invitations are disabled.

Supply point acquisition is disabled.

Statistical tracking is disabled.

Revenue progress towards results is invalid.

According to this message, players who choose to play alone will not be able to earn achievements or trophies, supply points, or solo game statistics on some platforms. This quickly led to a backlash from players who felt it was too restrictive and severely punished solo players.

G / O media may receive fees

In response, the developers behind Back 4 Blood issued a statement via Twitter explaining that the studio is discussing how to deal with the issue. But developers didn’t have a time frame when to expect more news about the situation.

Blocking solo player progress may be less controversial if the game did not require an online connection.

In June, Turtle Rock confirmed that the entire game (including solo mode) always required an online internet connection. This, of course, confuses players and has good reasons. To make a game that can be played solo, you always need an online internet connection. Turtle Rock has suggested adding an offline mode after launch, but hasn’t really heard anything since June.

Combine old news with always-on online connections with recent revelations that solo mode players are blocked from tracking many game progresses and statistics and are in a bad situation. If the game’s server shuts down in a few years and no offline mode has been added or changes have been made to the solo progression, it’s a bad time and it’s almost impossible to play in the future.

