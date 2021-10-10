UM Engineering Professor’s Invention Receives MDA Grant





By Shea Stewart

Faculty of Communication, University of Mississippi

UM professor of chemical engineering Paul Scovazzo (third from left) received a $ 5,000 development grant from the Mississippi Development Agency during the “V-Quad Pitch” contest in August. Scovazzo and his brother Anthony Scovazzo are patent owners of air conditioner humidity control systems selected by the authorities’ Mississippi V Quad Incubator Network Grant Program. Participating in Scovazzo (from left) is Bill Ashley, MDA Director of Business Research and Labor Development. Sumesh Arora, Director of MDAs Energy and Natural Resources; Joe Donovan, MDA Director of Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.Submitted photo

The invention of a professor of engineering at the University of Mississippi is part of a grant program from the University of Mississippi Development that aims to commercialize energy and agriculture-related technologies.

Professor Paul Scovazzo of Chemical Engineering and his brother Anthony Scovazzo have found air conditioner humidity that can lead to more efficient AC systems and healthier indoor environments in both commercial and residential buildings. I am the patentee of the control system.

The brothers’ Vacuum Sweep Dehumidification System was selected by the Mississippi Development Bureau as the first cohort project of the Mississippi V Quad Incubator Network. Through the MDA, the project received a $ 5,000 development grant.

The mission of the V-Quad program is to build an innovative virtual incubator network that supports Mississippi entrepreneurs and innovators to launch businesses focused on energy and agriculture-related technologies.

“Many technologies developed in university research are difficult to migrate to applications,” said Paul Scovazzo, an associate professor of chemical engineering who joined OleMiss’s faculty in 2003. With the transition of our technology.

“We are also pleased that this funding will provide educational opportunities for undergraduates in manufacturing research and development at the University of Mississippi.”

The vacuum sweep dehumidification system was patented in the United States earlier this year. This device features new methods and designs to improve the removal of water vapor from the air, as removing water vapor from the air is a major factor in the amount of energy needed to maintain a home. It leads to the overall energy saving of the AC system. Business is cool and dry.

The system is expected to save up to 86% of energy.

This technology can be used with existing commercial, industrial, or residential air conditioners, as well as new air conditioners. This system can be used effectively even in confined spaces or hard-to-access spaces.

“This technology can improve AC and dehumidification / drying operations in residential, commercial and industrial spaces,” said Paul Scovazzo.

The Scovazzo brothers were encouraged to invent the system after discussing with industry leaders in the manufacture of membrane-based separation systems. They also discussed the unmet needs of AC applications with leaders in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries.

Academic research and laboratory experiments have shown that this technology can meet unmet needs in the market, but there is always a risk in expanding ideas to new products that are commercially adopted. Accompanied by.

“Without a commercially viable prototype, this risk remains,” said Paul Skovazzo. “Therefore, accelerator programs support commercial / business development by using real-world process streams to create viable commercial prototypes for long-term testing in commercial facilities.

“Before creating a viable prototype, the risk multiplier for cost-benefit analysis can result in a negative commercial assessment of the economics of the technology.”

These studies allow teams to identify the limits of humidity control systems and develop solutions before building large-scale systems.

Alex Lopez, UM Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, was a Principal Investigator at the MDA Awards.

“The accelerator program serves as a great resource for innovation in Mississippi,” says Lopez. “This program connects UM and state-wide inventors with business professionals to mature ideas for commercial success.”

The University’s Department of Technology and Commercialization notified Scovazzos of the V-Quad opportunity, which worked with Derek Stephens, Marketing Specialist at the Mississippi SME Development Center, to develop a grant proposal. Two organizations have also successfully filed patent applications.

Ole Miss students also helped the inventor build early test modules and testbeds for the system.

With the patenting of the vacuum sweeping and dehumidifying system, a proof-of-concept test has been conducted and the university is looking for a development and commercialization partner for the system.

The project is just one example of how universities focus on economic development in the state’s knowledge and technology economy, said Allyson Best, director of the Department of Technology and Commercialization.

“MDA is a strong partner at the University of Mississippi and together we support the growth of Mississippi’s entrepreneurial network,” said Best. “It’s exciting to see UM technology included in this amazing program of MDA that advances the state’s knowledge economy.”

The invention of Scovazzos is the first of ten V-Quad programs created by MDA to build a public-private partnership that connects research colleges, industries, governments and nonprofits in Mississippi to form a technology-based entrepreneurial network. Is one of the projects of.

Other award-winning projects include roofing board recycling and the production of biomass-based graphene nanomaterials using renewable and sustainable by-products from the wood products industry.

V-Quad is a national 20 for innovation clusters, a US Department of Energy program that recognizes innovative and important incubators focused on developing strong regional innovation clusters for energy-related technology and entrepreneurship. Is one of the winners of the Energy Program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hottytoddy.com/2021/10/09/um-engineering-professors-invention-receives-mda-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos