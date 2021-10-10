GOG has withdrawn Hitman from its store and admitted that it shouldn’t have been released in its current form • Eurogamer.net





GOG has withdrawn Hitman from its store and admitted that it shouldn’t have released the game in its current form.

In a forum post, GOG apologized to its customers for “disappointing.”

Hitman-The Game of the Year Edition, launched on GOG.com last month, quickly became a hot topic about DRM.

GOG is a storefront whose brand is built on the sale of the game “DRM Free”. That is, you can play offline.

Hitman’s GOG page, like the pages of so many games on the platform, emphasized that it’s DRM-free. Read the prominent message “No activation or online connection required to play”.

However, while Hitman stories and bonus missions can be played offline, escalation missions, elusive targets, and user-created contracts required an online connection.

This was a prominent warning on Hitman’s GOG store page, but the customer said the game launched without it.

You also had to be online to unlock new equipment, start places, get mission scores, and level up your place acquisition.

Combining all of this, some GOG users left negative reviews about the online nature of certain parts of the experience, claiming that Hitman didn’t belong to GOG in the first place. As of last month, Hitman had an overall rating of 1.4 / 5. This is a terrible user score for the game, which was praised by critics at the time of its release.

At the time, GOG responded via a forum post, telling dissatisfied customers that they were free to refund to Hitman if they were dissatisfied, and warned about “review bombing.”

That statement didn’t work, and the thread was filled with negative replies that were problematic at GOG using the phrase “review bombing” to describe the reception.

Now GOG has taken action, withdrawing Hitman from sale and expressing a fervent apology to the disgruntled community.

“Thank you for your patience and the time to investigate the release of Hitman GOTY on GOG,” a company representative said in a post. “As promised, we will keep you up to date with the latest information.

“We’re still discussing this release with IO Interactive. Today, we’ve removed Hitman GOTY from Gog’s catalog. As you pointed out, it shouldn’t have been released in its current format.

“I would like to apologize for the confusion and anger caused by this situation. We would like to thank you for disappointing you and bringing us this topic-it was honest to the bones, but how much it was. Shows what you are passionate about You are heading to GOG.

“We appreciate your feedback and continue our efforts to improve communication with you.”

GOG’s remark that he’s still talking to Hitman developer IO about Hitman leaves the door to a resurgence of the game-although it’s now clear that it needs to be restarted in a significantly modified format. .. I think the question is whether the release of GOG justifies the work needed to make the entire game play offline.

