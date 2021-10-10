The best lessons learned from Steve Jobs





Ten years ago, Steve Jobs died at the age of 56 after years of fighting cancer because of one of the most influential beings in technology.

Collaborators and competitors likewise acknowledge their success to Apple co-founders, from current Apple CEO Tim Cook to Bill Gates and Elon Musk. Even some of today’s young workers, whether software engineers or not, look to Jobs’ creativity and success for inspiration.

Here’s what six of today’s top business minds say they learned from tech titans:

Bill Gates: He “fascinated” the crowd

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs may still be the most famous “enthusiasm” of technology.

Gates and Jobs became friends while Microsoft and Apple fought for 30 years. After Jobs’ death, Gates posted on Twitter:

Since then, Gates has been open about his jealousy towards his self-proclaimed rivals, especially when it comes to motivation and public speaking.

“He was a very witch to motivate people,” Gates told an armchair expert podcast. “I was a minor wizard so I couldn’t fall into his spell, but I could see him casting the spell. Then I saw people and they were fascinated. I saw him. “

In a September 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates said Jobs always has a natural talent to catch the audience, even while marketing an overwhelming product.

“Steve Jobs was more natural than usual [public speaking]”The NeXT computer wasn’t very good as a machine, but I was able to talk about fascinating and killing people in the auditorium,” Gates said.

Tim Cook: “Your mentors may have you ready, but they can’t.”

Shortly before his death, Jobs handed Tim Cook the reins of Apple’s CEO. But even Cook, who spent 14 years learning directly from Jobs, says he feels he’s not ready to replace his predecessor.

In his 2019 graduation speech at Stanford University, Cook shared valuable lessons from mentors. “14 years ago, Steve stood on this stage and told his predecessor:” This is my result: “Your mentor may have you ready, but they will give you. I can’t prepare. “

Cook said his experience of the loneliness he felt after Jobs died taught him the decisive difference between “preparation” and “preparation.” He warned the graduates when it was time to lead, they wouldn’t be ready in any position, and that’s okay.

“You can’t be that,” Cook said. “Find hope in the unexpected. Find courage in the challenge. Find your vision on a lonely path.”

Meg Whitman: “Simple things can be more difficult than complex things.”

Jobs died nine months after Meg Whitman’s seven-year term as CEO of Hewlett-Packard, but left a clear mark on Whitman’s leadership philosophy. In less than a year, Whitman told The Wall Street Journal “getting clues from Apple.”

“We are we [have] “We’ll keep up with innovation,” Whitman said. “The whole market has moved to something more beautiful. Apple has taught us that design is really important.”

Jobs’ approach to product design is arguably one of his most famous heritage. The 1998 Jobstold Business Weekback said, “Simple things can be more difficult than complex things. To keep things simple, you have to work hard to clean up your thoughts. It’s worth it in the end because you can move it. “

Johnny Ive: “What I wanted to learn was much more important than I wanted to be right.”

At Jobs’ funeral, longtime Apple chief designer Jony Ive praised Jobs as “my most intimate and most loyal friend.”

His greatest memory: how Jobs saw the world.

“He was arguably the most curious person I’ve ever met,” Ive wrote in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. “His insatiable curiosity was neither limited nor distracted by his knowledge and expertise, nor casual or passive. It was ferocious, energetic and restless. He. Curiosity was deliberately and rigorously practiced. “

This curiosity was essential to Jobs’ success. In particular, other people often wanted to explore only what they already knew and felt safe.

“Our curiosity begs us to learn,” Ive said. “And for Steve, wanting to learn was much more important than wanting to be right.”

Elon Musk: “The ability to attract and motivate great people is important.”

On Monday, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted his wishes. It’s a one-time opportunity to talk to Jobs.

At a 2013 Computer History Museum event, Musk shared that Google co-founder Larry Page had tried to introduce Jobs at a party, but he was calm.

“I tried to talk to him once at the party, but he was very rude to me,” Musk joked. “But I don’t think it was me. I think it was natural.”

Musk, who is sometimes compared to Jobs in the future Moonshot Vision, said in an interview with Autobild.tv in 2018 that he has long admired Jobs. His ability to attract talent, grow Apple, and gain employee loyalty is what Musk is trying to do at Tesla.

“Because a company is just a group of people who come together to create a product or service, the ability to attract and motivate good people is very important to a company’s success,” Musk explained. Said that he could forget this “basic truth”. “Business.

Bob Iger: “It’s hard to imagine a better salesman.”

In 2006, Jobs sold animation studio Pixar to Disney for $ 7.4 billion, and then CEO Bob Eiger said he “saved” Disney.

According to Fortune, Eiger and Jobs already knew each other. In 2005, when he learned that Eiger had taken on Disney’s top job, he called a few people to share the news: his family, his ex-boss, and Steve Jobs.

“Steve Jobs was extraordinarily visionary, our dear friend, and the light of guidance for the Pixar family,” Eiger said in a 2011 statement after Jobs’ death. “He saw the possibility that Pixar could be in front of our other people, and more than anyone could have imagined.”

In a 2019 Vanity Fair article, Eiger recalled seeing Jobs pitching to Disney’s board for the acquisition of Pixar.

“It’s hard to imagine a better salesman for something so ambitious,” Eiger said. “He talked about the need for big companies to take big risks. He talked about where Disney was and what needs to be done to radically change course. […] The first time I saw him speak, I was optimistic that it might happen. “

On Tuesday, Eger recalled the persuasiveness and creativity of his longtime friend, writing: A colleague, and a source of such powerful imagination, invention, curiosity, and vision. “

