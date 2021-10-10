Google will update its “Frightgeist” Halloween Trends Mini Site in 2021





Looking for inspiration for this year’s Halloween costumes and themes?

Google offers an updated version of the Frightgeist Trend Mini Site. This mini-site provides an overview of major costume trends across the United States based on search volume.

Each house icon on the map provides additional insight into local costume trends, and tapping each will share details of related search activities and where each costume is most popular.

Google also includes a costume wizard that recommends costume ideas based on your area, your preferred style (classic or modern), and your level of uniqueness and eerieness.

Therefore, if you don’t want to wear the same outfit as others, you can use Google’s search trends to guide your approach. Google can also help you share your thoughts by sharing the entire Halloween search trend.

So far, there are no prizes to guess the top trends in Halloween costumes.

Squid Game Gorilla Britney Spears Carnage Venom

Yes, Netflix’s sensation squid game is the Halloween costume that’s trending right now, in the order of gorillas and Britney Spears?

So, considering the new movie, Venom and Carnage make sense, but the other two …

Google also says that Trixie, Timmy Turner, Bonnie and Clyde are the most popular couple costume trends at the moment, and squid games are also the dog’s top trend costumes.

There is also:

There’s also a Halloween Google Maps guide that highlights all the major locations in your area, but it seems pretty definitive.

After all, the list of Google Trends can help inform your Halloween marketing campaign by highlighting the key factors that this year’s viewers are interested in.

You might add a squid game theme to your promotion or look for another angle on your display. In any case, there are some interesting insights that may help you in your planning.

You can check Google’s Frightgeist mini site here.

