Google’s AI-based traffic control system reduces delays by 20%





Google is leading smart preparations by using artificial intelligence to optimize traffic lights in the hope of reducing latency and inconsistencies.

AI-assisted traffic controls tested on four Israeli modes of transportation have been able to reduce delays by 10-20%. On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc’s Google announced plans to deploy the software in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What is Google’s AI Traffic Project?

The project is still in the early research stages. If successful, you can eliminate most of the human errors and delays associated with current traffic signal mechanisms. AI-driven traffic lights have shown excellent results in the Haifa and Beersheba regions of Israel. City officials in Rio de Janeiro told Reuters that they were excited to see how it would improve travel in the city.

Google is currently facing pressure from both government agencies and internal employees to do more with the fight against climate change.

The third most valuable companies in the world are in a difficult situation, forcing them to tackle climate change at a higher level. Recently, advocates have urged Google to stop selling the technology to oil companies and politicians who don’t trust climate change as a hoax.

Google and climate change

Google has also embarked on a number of projects aimed at highlighting climate change. The new panel set in the Google Maps application now shows the emissions emitted by the flight and a general rating for each flight regarding environmental damage in the United States.

To limit the spread of false information related to climate change, Google will provide explanations in English, Spanish, and French for all queries on the platform this month. The description of climate change reflects the words of the United Nations.

With no experience in managing and controlling traffic, it’s still unclear how Google will deploy the technology. Still, witnessing AI optimization of traffic should be an exciting experiment.

