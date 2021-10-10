Google Revives Desert Name for Android





From the first version of Android, most of us know about Eclair, the name of the desert that was previously associated, not the version number.

Over the years, Android users have often argued what the desert is named after the next Android version. But this tradition ended two years ago when Android 10 was announced. The cute dessert names are gone, and boring alphanumeric names like Android 10 and Android 11 are here.

However, on Android 12, Google has decided to roll back to naming the desert for the latest updates. Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android, tweeted that Snow Cone will be the dessert name for Android 12.

A cool background to celebrate the launch of Android Snow Cone! pic.twitter.com/J726PvPhVv

Burke made this announcement when he was announcing a cute background image of the Android Snow Cone, and made a statement, “Cool background to celebrate the launch of the Android Snow Cone!”

Surprisingly, Android Central reported in February that it could have been a Snow Cone when the Android 12 internal name was first leaked, but many because Google stopped using the dessert name altogether. Guessed that it was too good to be true.

Even more surprising, Android 10 and 11 didn’t really reveal the sweet side, but internally they were called queen cakes and red velvet cakes, respectively.

Android 12 is expected to bring very large and compelling upgrades with performance enhancements and optimizations, including dynamic theme options, a new Material You design language, and enhanced user privacy settings.

A stable version of the update has been published on Android AOSP. As always, Pixel 5a and later Pixel smartphones are queued for updates first, followed by predecessor versions up to Pixel 3. Other Android smartphone makers will gradually introduce updates to their devices this year.

Are you excited about Android 12? Please let us know in the comments below. Stay tuned to Indiatimes.com for cooler science and technology news.

