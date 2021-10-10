How to enable Windows 11 style rounded menus in Google Chrome





The first release of Windows 11 arrived on October 5th, earlier this week. One of the key aspects of the revamped Windows design is the rounded corners that appear throughout the operating system, even in context menus that are notorious for carrying the same old ones. Designed despite many updates. Rounded context menus are now also available within Google Chrome. However, this is a test feature and can only be used with Google Chrome Canary for Windows users. Depending on the progress of the test, Google may later choose to integrate with a stable version of Google Chrome.

However, if you want to try out the new features right now, you can enable them in a few simple steps. This feature is only available to Windows users, so Linux and Mac users will not be able to find it.

Step 1: If you don’t have Chrome Canary installed on your Windows device, you will need to click this link to download it. [https://www.chromium.org/getting-involved/dev-channel#TOC-Windows-64-bit]

Step 2: After downloading and installing Chrome Canary, it is disabled by default and you need to enable this feature.

Step 3: If you have the app’s desktop icon, launch Chrome Canary from the Start menu or desktop. When the browser start page appears, type it or copy and paste it into the address bar: chrome: // flags / # win11-style-menus

Step 4: A page titled “Experiment” is displayed.[利用可能]In the tab, look for the Windows 11 style menu.

Step 5: Options[Chromeラボ]It is under. Under the title of “Windows 11 Style Menu”, you’ll see something similar-“Use the Windows 11 Style Menu when possible”.[Windows 11スタイルメニュー]To the right of the options is a drop-down menu with multiple options.

Step 6: From the drop-down menu[有効-すべてのWindowsバージョン]Choose. When you select the option, Chrome will prompt you to restart for the changes to take effect.

Step 7: blue[再起動]Press the button to restart Chrome. When you return to the start page again, right-click anywhere and see if it works. If so, you will see rounded corners in the right-click menu.

Step 8: If you can’t find the feature, it may have been removed. Keep in mind that many features are frequently shown and hidden in the test.

Rounded corners of the context menu are enabled by default in Microsoft Edge Canary builds. At first glance, this feature is integrated into Chrome for Windows and seems to be in perfect harmony with the design of Windows 11. Test to see if you like the feature, just in case it’s gone.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/how-to-enable-windows-11-styled-rounded-menus-on-google-chrome-4306922.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos