How Google Can Help You Become a Better Teacher





48 Ways Google Can Help You Become a Better Teacher

By Teach Thought staff

Apple products are known for classroom integration, but more and more Google is for schools and districts looking for organized, convenient and cheap things to use on tablets, laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, smartphones and more. It has been selected.

In fact, the versatility of Google products could allow them to fit naturally into the classroom instead of the gravity of the iPad. Here are 50 ways teachers can get started with Google in the classroom. If you miss anything, please let us know on our Facebook page.

Google in the Classroom: 48 Ways to Make Google a Better Teacher

1. Find YouTube channels to provide daily writing prompts, activity modeling, and expertise in ready-to-use content areas that students may be interested in.

2. Use Google Drive to store important curriculum and other important files on a cloud basis. (This is obvious, but one of the most useful.)

3. Aggregate videos for blended learning via YouTube channel.

4. Use Google Search to identify examples of project-based learning, blended learning, or mobile learning.

5. Use Google Search to get reviews of tools, not tools, from curriculum to apps and other educational tools.

6. Use expert keyword search tactics to find a carefully selected collection of resources that are currently hidden in the dark depressions of some ambiguous web pages.

7. Check out YouTube for Teachers and its video resources.

8. Invite students to analyze new cultural trends using Google Trends.

9. Use Google Search to see how other schools are working on your school’s BYOD policy, classroom technology, or unpacked CommonCore academic standards.

10. Invite students to use a combination of YouTube and Google Drive to create a continuous digital portfolio that includes a unique reflection of the learning process.

11. Help students understand how to stay secure online at Google’s Safety Center.

12. Use Google Photos to quickly document and save student work samples such as student meetings and parts of your portfolio. (Be careful not to “publish” the folder. Keep the folder private so that only you or your parents can see it.)

13. Ask students to follow a fictional character traveling through Google Earth.

14. Get students to manage and communicate their project-based learning tasks with Google Calendar.

15. Use Google Chrome Sync to sync browser tabs, search history and extensions across devices.

16. Use Google Search to find teachers’ professional development, meetings, or online courses to personalize your growth.

17. Google meets others and lets students do the same.

18. Invite students to collaborate and share their work with closed Google+ peers.

19. Download the mobile learning app from Google Play to keep up with the latest trends in mobile learning.

20. Use Google Drive to respond to student posts via comments and collaborate with distance educators in real time.

21. Join Google to find a community and join a permanent, professional learning community.

22. Find webins, e-learning courses, and other professional development resources to voluntarily teach your own educator training.

23. Procure MOOCs to complement and extend student learning.

24. Use Google Scholar to review research on learning trends and strategies.

25. Use Google Search to find blogs such as TeachThought and do all of the above.

26. #highered? Sign up for free GSuite for Education.

27. According to Google, explore “user-accessible coding environments, rich resources, and inspiration to empower a diverse group of students.”

31. Help students understand how to use YouTube and how safe it is online.

32.

33. Use Google Expeditions to plan virtual field trips with or for students.

34. Use Google Keep to share simple meeting notes and important points with your colleagues.

35. Use Google resources and tips to manage your own and your family’s online identities.

36. Examine the case study to see how Google Chromebooks are used in other classrooms. It works the same on almost any computer, even if you’re not using a Chromebook in the classroom (on Windows PCs, you can press F11 to move halfway).

Kellie Ady provided five more, as shown below.

37. Use Google Forms to collect feedback and rate (automatically score using Flubaroo script).

38. Create a set of folders in Google Drive (topics, standards, content areas, grades, etc.) to share resources with professional learning networks around the world.

39. Use Google Sheets to create charts and charts that contain data. Even better, ask students to create and graph their progress.

Use 40.blogger.com as your class website.

41. Crowdsource your ideas using Google Presentations (use the Research tool to find free images, citations, and information for your presentation, including citations).

42. Use Google Calendar to create a “plan” for creating a meeting or parent meeting.

Nicole Naditz of TeachThoughtReader has submitted the following recommendations:

43. Use Google Custom Search to create a search engine that directs students only to the sites you scrutinize. (I love this!)

44. Use Google Moderators to gather student feedback, facilitate dialogue, and support analytics and integration.

45. Find out the most cited educational topics and articles in the field of education and learning.

46. ​​Use Google Maps to tell a digital story with text, photos, and videos all embedded in a trail that students create on a map. You can also use screen capture software to narrate your “journey.”

47. Connect art to your curriculum by creating and sharing galleries on the Google Art Project. Or ask students to create, narrate (via screen captures), and share an art gallery.

48. Use Google Voice to call all students and leave a short voice response to the prompt. (Make sure your Google Voice number hasn’t been transferred to your phone!). It’s also great for giving students and parents a number that allows them to send calls and text messages without a personal number.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teachthought.com/technology/ways-google-can-help-you-become-a-better-teacher/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos