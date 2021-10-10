Reliance New Energy Solar Acquires REC Solar Holdings for $ 717 Million





Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL) announced today that it has acquired a 100% stake in REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Blue Star (Group) Co., Ltd. for $ 717 million.

Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

The acquisition by Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) will cost $ 10.1 billion over three years to reach zero pure carbon by 2035, following a June announcement by RIL, the operator of the world’s largest refining complex. We plan to invest in clean energy.

REC is headquartered in Norway, with business headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. REC Group is an industry-leading international pioneering solar energy company through innovation and superior, high-efficiency, long-life solar cells and panels for clean and affordable photovoltaics.

With a 25-year history, the company has three manufacturing facilities in Norway for manufacturing solar-grade polysilicon and three manufacturing facilities in Singapore for manufacturing PV cells and modules.

In India, Reliance plans to use this industry-leading technology at its fully integrated metal silicon to PV panel manufacturing Gigafactory at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jam Nagar. Combining deep expertise in scale, project execution, and outstanding operations with REC technology, we have established a state-of-the-art next-generation fully integrated PV manufacturing facility at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, making such a complex worldwide. Can be duplicated in. .. The acquisition of REC will help Reliance provide a ready global platform and opportunities to expand and grow in the world’s major green energy markets, including the United States, Europe, Australia and other Asian regions.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, said: With the acquisition of REC, Reliance is very pleased to be able to harness the unlimited years of power of Soorya Dev, India’s blessed sun god. This is in line with our strategy of investing in new advanced technologies and operational capabilities aimed at achieving Reliances’ goal of achieving 100 GW of clean and green energy by the end of the last decade. is. ”

This constitutes India’s largest single-company contribution to the goal of Honorary Prime Minister Narendra Modi to produce 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. This will allow India to become a world leader in the transition to green energy to overcome the climate crisis. Reliance, along with other recent investments, is ready to set up a global integrated PV giga plant to make India the lowest cost and most efficient solar panel manufacturing hub. We continue to invest in achieving the highest reliability, efficiency and economy to provide affordable, high quality and reliable electricity to customers in both Indian and global markets. , Build, and collaborate with global players. We are particularly pleased with the opportunity to promote the creation of millions of green employment opportunities in a decentralized way in rural and urban areas. “Mukesh Ambani added.

REC has over 600 practical and design patents, of which 446 have been granted and the rest are under evaluation.

It has always been focused on R & D and is now further accelerating breakthrough technology development and new product launches, coupled with Lilliance’s world-class innovation, scale and operational excellence. REC is a trusted brand known worldwide as a pioneer in innovation, “said RIL’s statement.

RNESL announced in August that it would invest $ 50 million in US energy storage company Ambri Inc as part of a $ 144 million investment by Reliance Industries, billionaire Bill Gates, investment manager Paulson & Co. and others. Did.

REC was the first to introduce half-cut passivation emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology, which is used by all major manufacturers today, but REC has moved to the next generation of HJT technology. RECs Norway’s business stands out for its low carbon dioxide emissions in polysilicon production.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/reliance-new-energy-solar-acquires-rec-solar-holdings-for-771-million-11633852554286.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos