Google Chrome users urged to update the app after hacking





Google urged users to urgently update one of the most used apps after the tech giant was hacked again this week.

Google has warned users of its second emergency Chrome update this week as search engine giants have identified “multiple high-level hacks in their browsers.”

Again, the tech giant advised 2.6 billion users to update Chrome after publishing a new blog post revealing four “high” rated vulnerabilities.

According to Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), hackers are considered “valid on Windows” but “created a malformed code sign” that cannot be detected by the OpenSSL code used by security scanners.

TAG has discovered that the software’s OpenSUpdater line uses this new technique.

OpenS Updater, called riskware, displays ads in the victim’s browser and then installs unwanted programs on the PC.

Most of the victims targeted by OpenSUpdater attacks are US-based users who tend to download games.

The latest warning comes after Google advises users about browser security flaws that hackers could exploit on Monday.

Google claims it’s working hard to protect its users, but cyber experts say it’s time to leave Chrome behind.

This year, the company published a blog post on September 24th with the latest information on a series of security flaws.

The post confirmed that Chrome’s 11th “zero-day” exploit of the year was discovered, affecting Linux, macOS, and Windows users.

Forbes reported that this classification meant that hackers could take advantage of the flaws before the tech giant fixed it, significantly increasing the threat.

Google reportedly obscured the details of the hack to protect users after employees in the company discovered the flaw.

According to Forbes, it was revealed just weeks after Google admitted that it “accidentally” allowed millions of users to track secrets.

At the heart of Google’s latest tracking issue is a new Chrome API rollout that detects and reports that users are “idle” or not actively using the device.

Google defended this feature from criticism by security experts that it could easily be exploited by malicious sites seeking sensitive information.

“This feature is expected to be used only on a small number of sites, but sites need to ask for user permission to access this data,” Google told Forbes.

“It’s built with privacy in mind and helps messaging applications deliver notifications only to the device you’re currently using.”

This article was originally published by The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Editor’s Note: Earlier versions of this story advised readers to remove Chrome. This warning applies only to a small number of US users and most Australian users are unaffected at this stage.

