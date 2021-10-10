US Ag Innovation Challenge Announces 10 Semifinalists





AFBF President Zippy Duval is pleased to acknowledge that this extraordinary group of entrepreneurs is committed to finding solutions to the challenges facing farmers, ranchers and rural communities. These start-ups are helping shape the future of agriculture.

This contest provides individuals with the opportunity to share their ideas and business innovations in agriculture. This was the eighth year of the challenge and the first national business contest focused exclusively on local entrepreneurs launching food and agribusiness.

Each of the 10 semi-finalist teams will be awarded $ 10,00. They are: BirdsEye Robotics, Nebraska. Team Leader: Scott Niewohner Caravan Tech LLC, Alabama. Team leader: Richy NaisbettCHONEX, Alabama. Team Leader: Michael Lynch ExciPlex, West Virginia. Team leader: Daryl StavenessGrain Weevil Corporation, Nebraska. Team Leader: Chad Johnson Marble Technologies, Nebraska. Team Leader: Britany WondercheckNEK Supply Co., Kansas Team Leader: Blake ChancePropagate Ventures, New York. Team Leader: Ethan Steinberg Steinberg, Pennsylvania. Team Leader: Leighton RiceVulpes Agricultural Corp., Missouri Team Leader: Rick Shang

The 10 semi-finalist teams will compete in the AFBF Convention in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 7, and will advance to the final round, where each of the four finalist teams will receive an additional $ 5,000 totaling $ 15,000. The last four teams will compete live in front of Farm Bureau members, investors and industry representatives on Sunday, January 9th, winning three top titles and prizes.

Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Winner, total $ 50,000 Farm Bureau Ag Innovation Challenge Runner-up, total $ 20,000 Peoples Choice Team elected by general vote, plus $ 5,000 (all 10 semi-finalist teams compete for this honor)

A team of top 10 semi-finalists will participate in pitch training and mentorship from faculty members at Cornell University SC Johnson Business College before attending the AFBF Convention. In addition, the top 10 semi-finalist teams have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and venture capital representatives of rural business investment companies in the agricultural sector.

