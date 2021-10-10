Last minute discount for iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a





Flipkart Big Villion Day, which began on October 2, will end around midnight tonight. This means that users still have less than 12 hours to check sale information for smartphones and other products. On the final day of the sale event, the e-commerce platform is offering temporary price cuts on flagship mobile phones such as the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a. Customers with ICICI and Axis Bank cards can enjoy special offers during the sale event.Here are some options you might want to consider if you are planning to get a new budget phone

Google Pixel 4a: Starting with Google Pixel 4a, the base 6GB + 128GB model is currently on sale for Rup 25,999 on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Customers can use ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards to enjoy instant discounts along with transactions such as exchange offers. The Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch Full-HD + display, a 12.2 megapixel rear camera, and a 3,140 mAh battery. It also includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Realme X7: Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC inside. The smartphone’s triple rear camera setup includes a 64 megapixel primary camera and has a 4,310 mAh battery that supports 50 W fast charging. The phone is available for Rs 19,999, but customers can lower the price with a sale transaction.

Asus ROG Phone 5: You can also check out the Asus ROG Phone with a storage variant of 8GB + 128GB and a price tag of Rs 49,999. Prices will not be reduced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, but customers will still be able to enjoy deals such as exchange offers, free EMI and instant discounts over the phone. The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD + and Qualcomm’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is equipped with AirTrigger 5, dual front fire speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi, and a quad microphone noise canceling array.

iPhone 12: Apple’s former flagship iPhone 12 is a 64GB-based model that sells for Rs 52,999. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch screen and a 5G connection. The price of the iPhone 12 mini has also been reduced. However, the body of the smartphone is more compact. Phones are also available for deals such as exchange offers and immediate discounts.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G: At the end of the list is the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, available on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for a base 6GB RAM + 128GB model for Rs 32,999. It comes with a large 6.67-inch Full-HD + display and works with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other notable features of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary shooter, and a 20 megapixel front camera.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/tech/flipkart-big-billion-days-sale-last-minute-deals-on-iphone-12-google-pixel-4a-4307078.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos