10 Innovation Centers Announced to Help Recover PHL





Ten new niche centers in the R & D area (Nicer) were announced on Friday. This includes centers that provide breakthroughs in biotechnology, diagnostics, and therapeutic research that play a fundamental role in coping with current pandemics.

The launch, led by the Department of Science and Technology-Science for Change (DOST-S4C) program, was under the theme of “Investing in R & D: shaping the outlook for innovation in the Philippines.”

The event demonstrated the efforts of the science sector to support regional initiatives and the commitment to a competitive innovation ecosystem.

The S4C-Nicer program provides a total of 695,233,035.93 pesos to 10 centers managed by the Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in Regions I, II, III, IV, IV-A, Metropolitan Area and Region X, DOST-. bottom. According to the news release of the S4C program.

Science secretary Fortunato T. At the time of online launch, de la Pea has always been a big part of our lives and has become an essential tool for making our activities effective, efficient and productive. Said.

He added: By optimizing these science and technology initiatives, we envision a more efficient, supported and developed outlook for innovation in the Philippines that meets the needs of Filipinos across the country.

Regional Secretary of State Sancho A. Maboran said: The establishment of Nizers is DOST’s main business aimed at expanding research and development. [research and development] Raising the level of R & D capabilities with networks [HEIs] Regional state universities and colleges promote innovation and revitalize the industrial sector supported by the center.

In proposing better, Maboran’s approval of the DOST regional office is evidence that the center’s R & D plans are in line with regional R & D priorities, and the regional development council’s approval is Said that it was a verification that the proposed center would have. Significant contributions and impacts to the region’s priority industry sector.

NeuRoTech: Medical Robotics R & D Center

Leading the list is the better of NeuRoTech: University of Delasar-R & D Center for Medical Robotics through the Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Health Technology.

It creates an essentially interdisciplinary and interdisciplinary R & D center that combines neuroscience, robotics, embedded systems, computational intelligence and data analysis, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

It aims to meet the growing need for modern, more effective, efficient and cost-effective healthcare products and services.

Through this kneer, the Philippines can develop or innovate technologies to address current health risks and conditions, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, through health products, devices and services.

Integrated Protein R & D Center

Another great thing is the Integrated Protein R & D Center. A biotechnology facility for health, implemented by Ateneo de Manila University.

An integrated R & D facility that spans biology, chemistry, engineering and medicine, with the aim of becoming a powerful pilot-scale manufacturer of proteins and equipment for health R & D, growing the biotechnology sector in the Philippines. Enables and supports.

In addition, Nicer aims to build the ability to manufacture diagnostic reagents and develop support equipment.

Quality molecular diagnostics as it aims to strengthen the domestic internal capacity for rapid development and deployment in future outbreaks and reduce the ongoing cost of molecular diagnostics for all diseases and pathogens. Is not a minority privilege.

In addition, it aims to have a significant potential impact on the Philippines’ ability to cope with chronic and acute epidemics, including but not limited to Covid-19, the news release said.

Biomaterials for diagnostic and therapeutic R & D centers

A better center of research and development on biomaterials for diagnosis and treatment is carried out by the University of Angeles Foundation.

The center will focus on the development of biomaterials such as antibodies that can be used in diagnostic and therapeutic health applications.

We will develop point-of-care device technology that can be used for the differential diagnosis of priority diseases.

The R & D center manufactures immunogen carriers and nanomaterials for integration as a strong support in vaccine formulations for various diseases.

7 other better centers

Other better centers that are part of a network of innovation hubs set up to support industry, the environment and the country are: Lake Sustainable Development Center conducted by Laguna State Institute of Technology. Environmental Technology and Compliance Center conducted by the Philippine Institute of Technology Manila.

Coastal Engineering Research Center conducted by Mariano Marcos State University. Smart Water Infrastructure Management Research and Development Center conducted by Isabella State University. Mindanao State University-Sustainable Polymer Center implemented by Iligan Institute of Technology.

Advanced Battery Center conducted by the Philippine Institute of Technology. A vector center for public health-critical illnesses conducted by the University of Delasar in Manila.

Through these R & D centers, DOST fosters innovation prospects in various sectors, ensuring that no one is left behind in R & D progress despite the setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is imperative to continuously invest in research and development and support legislation aimed at promoting innovation, such as the Science for Change Program Bill.

Image provided by photo of DOST-S4C program

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2021/10/10/10-innovation-centers-to-aid-phl-recovery-unveiled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos