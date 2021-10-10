Google Pixel Smartphones: 6 Attractive Reasons to Buy Now





Google Pixel smartphones do a lot for them.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Looking for integration with Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive on your smartphone? If so, the Pixel may be a good choice for you. Google offers several iterations for Pixel smartphones. Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5 Pixel 5A .. NS The latest versions of the Google smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also coming soon for the 10am Pacific Standard Time launch event on October 19th.

The Pixel can also take great pictures. But it doesn’t just have a good camera and gorgeous hardware. Services that connect software and telephones are also important. Let’s get down to some of these.

Unlimited storage of Google Photos

One of the big reasons to get a Pixel is Google Photos. Unlike other non-Pixel phones, Pixel smartphones back up unlimited data photos to the cloud. Photos taken with Pixel are saved in their original quality instead of being automatically compressed to save space. The extent of this benefit depends on the pixels you get. If you can find the first pixel pixel released in 2016, you should be able to upload your photos in their original quality until the end of your device’s life.

Pixel smartphones have unlimited storage available on Google Photos. I don’t use other mobile phones.

Sarah Tu / CNET

Later Pixel smartphones Pixel 5 When Pixel 4A 5G, including recently released ones, allow unlimited photo uploads with compressed storage saver quality. Google provides an overview of the rules for each Pixel smartphone regarding this support page.

Unfortunately, it seems likely that the 2020 Pixel smartphone will be the last to enjoy the benefits of unlimited storage. According to some reports from, Google has no plans to extend this advantage to the next wave of Pixel smartphones. Tom’s guide is at stake above all else.

No broth wear

Threats of unwanted apps, services, and often redundant software features continue to plague most Android phones funded by US wireless carriers. Not so with the Google Pixel handset. Unmasked with weird skins, unique overlays, and weird UIs in the way Google originally designed, you get a pristine Android OS.

Pixel smartphones have access to beta software such as new OS versions and features.

Google

Fresh Android OS update

In addition to unlimited storage of photos, Google has promised to prioritize updates for Pixel smartphones. Whenever a new Android OS version or security patch is released, it will be delivered to the Pixel first. It contains new features that are separate from the full OS update. And for those who are really adventurous, Pixels has the first dive beta Android version as well.

All Pixel smartphones are available in the Google Fi cellular network version.

John Kim / CNET

Google Fi is always an option

It’s not a big force in the wireless carrier market, but it offers its own cellular services for mobile devices. This MVNO-style system, called GoogleFi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), offers a pay-as-you-go data plan. .. It also uses technology that allows you to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during a voice call.

All Pixel smartphones have a version specially designed to work with Google Fi. These phones are also unlocked so you can port them to another mobile operator if needed. However, choosing a 5G Pixel like this complicates the situation a bit. For Pixel 5 Pixel 4A 5G .. Google sells three types: Verizon, Google Fi (unlocked), and unlocked (without 5G). These phones work on all major US airlines, but not all are compatible with each airline’s 5G network.

Crush that spam

If you’re constantly being hit by a bunch of unwanted scams and suspicious marketing calls, this Pixel feature is appealing. NS Pixel Call Screen Function The phone app works with the Google Assistant to prevent RoboCall from reaching you. Together they can prevent unknown callers from ringing your phone or making real-time screen calls for you.

Sweet phone transaction

Currently, one of our favorite phones on the market is the $ 499 Pixel 4A 5G. Compatible with 5G cellular networks, this phone comes with a great ultra-wide camera and a large OLED display. We also promise strong software support from Google and timely updates for up to 3 years. It’s also $ 200 cheaper than the Pixel 5’s $ 699, making it a very attractive option.

