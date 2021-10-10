Editorial: Google Chrome browser hacking confirmed, but don’t panic yet





There’s no such thing as a hacker’s biggest target, and Google Chrome is definitely that. The bottom line is that there are serious problems, threats that can be very real, and you need to do whatever you need to manage them.

Noisy headlines that are always useful vary in usefulness and are too many.

Obviously, it’s something every Chrome user needs to see. The story is that zero-day attacks are currently occurring on a regular basis, with a cumulative total of 11 occurrences this year, and Google isn’t too excited.

I wasn’t very impressed with Headless Chicken Little’s approach to Internet security, but I found the information directly from Google on October 7th. Google’s information is not very hysterical and contains some useful links. Interestingly, the headline is a stable channel update for the desktop. There is no word delete on this page.

So what’s so important?

Zero-day attacks can jeopardize the type of SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) security used by banks. This is a big problem, but it’s predictable. SSL is usually very secure, so even suggesting a risk is highly undesirable.

It’s a kind of excuse for panic. There is no excuse for unsupported statements scattered throughout the press. Google clearly doesn’t tend to destroy its top global browsers, but simply said that the patch will be launched. Obviously some have already been applied.

What can you do? Very easy.

The easy way is to click on the top right[ヘルプ]Click to see the current updates. The relevant update for Google Information is 94.0.4606.81 for Windows and Mac. This update addresses four specific vulnerabilities. Google needs to have restricted access to details and links about other issues. You don’t tell the bad guys that you’ve already fixed it until it’s revealed.

Some perspectives

Browser hacking is nothing new. The browser is complicated. Needs monitoring. All browsers, especially the well-known Internet Explorer, are vulnerable to serious vulnerabilities.

Culture is a major driver of this free-road situation, often sponsored by organized crime, and a valuable asset to the world. State officials are also fairly common participants in Internet disruption. You’re happy to know that someone has decided to start World War III, right?

Warning This is an opinion, not a proven fact. What is generally known about cyber attacks is not the same as what is actually happening. It’s probably much worse than public disclosure and has always been worse.

The follow-through logic here is that attacks on something as big as Chrome aren’t even in the interests of clunky old mainstream hackers. Very secure and perhaps responsive browsers will kill them and their business. Therefore, something much larger may be involved in thinking about this type of attack.

And the same thing – Google Chrome is actually a pretty difficult target for hackers. It takes a lot of effort to find and use these vulnerabilities. It’s from Major League Baseball and is out of the reach of those who have the phone and time.

Meanwhile, return to the main street online cluster factory

Damage at any level of the net, not to mention the browser level, is still too easy. Most writers about the Internet, including myself, have pointed out that point about Internet security in countless ways for decades.

Maybe this is an ignorant old middle class I wouldn’t have worked without problems. For example, when it comes to hacking on the main street, the fix seems to be pretty slow. I’ve seen quite a few real fishing antiques, almost dinosaurs still rattling. So what has been fixed? Not much, I say.

We seem to be talking in a vacuum. A surprisingly self-righteous vacuum cleaner. Online security is worse than ever decades later. Nowhere but online, doing your job in good faith will never be accepted. Claim you are a genius. Prove it now.

When you kill a culture, you kill a problem. Don’t kill it, and the risk escalate. Adding an unacceptable level of risk to hacking and cyberattacks mitigates the risk. Sky blue, glass green. Clear enough?

