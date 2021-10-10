Second Opinion: How Government Comes to Big Tech





Around the world, governments are challenging the immense power of Big Tech, and politically motivated confrontations between government officials and tech companies are becoming more and more common.

Just as voting began in Russia’s parliamentary elections in mid-September, Apple and Google will continue to remove smartphone apps created by opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s allies from their online stores. I was worried about the request. To provide support away from the Kremlin’s priority candidates, the app will improve strategic coordination between voters and advise which candidates are most likely to beat the ruling-backed candidates. bottom.

Companies that are wary of decisions fit into larger global patterns. Governments around the world are increasingly using regulatory powers to curb free speech online and increase access to personal information. Regulation must prioritize human rights and democratic values ​​in order to respond to the immense power of the technology industry without emphasizing state digital repression.

Use of regulations for political purposes as state officials forced two California-based tech giants to censor in tightly controlled elections, limiting the ability of Vladimirputin government opponents to organize Was completely shown in Russia.

As identified by the Freedom House survey, how much regulatory power the government has on tech companies against the backdrop of a 11-year decline in global Internet freedom and a 15-year decline in overall democratic rights. The question of what to do is being investigated. Urgent and delicate.

In a recently released Freedom House report on Internet freedom, 48 of the 70 countries surveyed last year implemented at least one form of regulatory action regarding competition from online content, personal data, or technology companies. I found out that I was taking it. Over 12 new laws threaten the future of online freedom of expression. Increasing governments are often pressing companies to remove a wide range of content in the name of protecting users from false information, incitement to hatred, or materials that are harmful to minors. Their true purpose is to curb rebel speech, investigative journalism, LGBTQ + identity expression, and other posts that may be politically disliked.

Some government leaders have taken the opposite step to ban the platform from moderating content. This could allow the spread of false or hatred propaganda and the threat of violence to drown out genuine debates and debates. Very few laws require companies to be more transparent about content moderation, advertising practices, and the use of algorithms, and to provide content producers with a way to appeal when content is restricted. is.

Dozens of laws introduced to regulate corporate data management are also ripe for government exploitation. Many companies weaken end-to-end encryption to prevent anyone other than the sender and recipient in the product from accessing the data, or require that user data be stored on national servers. I am. In fact, weakened encryption and domestic data storage expand the government’s ability to access people’s most intimate information. Even laws that seemingly enshrine the user’s right to manage data often include vague oversight exemptions for national security.

More aggressively, industry regulators around the world are moving to crack down on anti-competitive and abusive business practices, fail to protect data, and punish major tech companies for taking advantage of market power. It also shows enthusiasm. Some countries, such as Germany, have introduced measures that ban companies from denying interoperability and data portability.

However, competition policy can also be created and used for political gain. For example, Chinese regulators are most active in dealing with the monopoly practices of tech giants in each country. However, with interventions such as forced restructuring and political pressure on business leaders, the government is more interested in curbing the autonomy and influence of these companies than in fair competition and consumer protection. There is concern that there is.

The global move to manage Big Tech is parallel to the historic crackdown on Internet freedom. In the 56 countries covered by our report, authorities arrested or convicted people in an online speech last year.

The government has stopped Internet access in at least 20 countries, and 21 other countries have blocked access to social media platforms. Most often during periods of political turmoil such as protests and elections. Authorities in at least 45 countries are suspected of obtaining spyware or data extraction technology from private vendors to provide unprecedented and exorbitant access to private communications.

Some of the most exemplified cases of digital repression last year occurred in Myanmar, Belarus and Uganda. There, due to an election dispute, authorities shut down Internet services, censored digital news independent of social media platforms, and physically attacked Internet users.

With so many aspects of our lives moving online, new Internet regulations are perpetual in our ability to express ourselves freely, share information across borders, and provide strong explanations. It can affect you.

We need to ensure that regulation does not become a tool for governments around the world to better control the digital arena. Proponents of free and open internet, including government, civil society, and private sector internet, have introduced new legislation to prevent power from accumulating in the hands of a small number of dominant players, whether private or state. Need to promote. In short, content moderation prioritizes freedom of expression, and eliminating freedom of speech requires significant platform transparency and accountability.

Data privacy legislation must provide users with control of information, take protective measures against government surveillance, and protect encryption. In addition, competition management policies need to drive innovation to enable people to make informed decisions about their online experience.

Regulation is not a panacea, but well-designed rules and incentives ensure that the Internet has all the potential to remain liberal and promote personal and social progress.

Adrian Shabaz is Director of Technology and Democracy at Freedom House. Allie Funk is a Senior Research Analyst in Technology and Democracy at Freedom House. They are co-authors of Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech.

