Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesale in Eastern Canada





Vancouver, British Columbia / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2021 / Blender Bites Limited (formerly Balsam Technologies Corp.) (“Company”, “Blender” or “Blender Bites”) (CSE: BITE) Canadian company involved in development And Marketing of Frozen Premium Organic and Plant-based Pre-Split Smoothie Product Lines Announces Launch of Green D-Tox and Vita Smoothie Flavor Variety Packs in Eastern Canada, Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco”) Did. Regional warehouse.

Since its founding in September 1983, Costco has established itself as the sixth most valuable retail brand in the world and is the world’s most successful warehouse club with over 815 warehouses worldwide.

This is an important opportunity to increase our brand awareness and sales.

Blender Bites’ pre-split smoothie products are currently sold in more than 800 physical retail stores across Canada. This includes top grocery retailers Loblaws, Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Save On Foods, Whole Foods Market and Buy-Low Foods. .. Adding this reputable list to Costco’s Eastern Canada region will help increase the company’s organic growth, market share, and exposure to a wider end-user base.

Based on Costco’s successful launch in eastern Canada, we aim to expand our distribution through warehouses in other Costco regions of North America.

About blender bytes

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a range of premium frozen foods with a focus on functionality. Founded in 2016, Blender Bites was the first to market in western Canada with a pre-partitioned “Easy Smoothie” product with no unnecessary internal plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and soy-free. They do not contain added sugar and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed throughout Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low / Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

