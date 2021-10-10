Vaccinated Economy-In Cups, Bowls, Bath Coast





CROWDS will return to small venues throughout the state, including concerts at the Melbourne Cup and Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and the Bass Coast as Victoria prepares for a safe reopening.

Up to 10,000 racing fans will meet in Flemington on the first Tuesday of November, a few days after music lovers from all over Melbourne attended a concert at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, October 30th.

We will also be attending the Bus Coast starting Monday, October 11th at Cowes’ Northpia Hotel and Churchill Island Café, as the number of vaccinations is high, reaching 95% of the initial dose. Vaccination status.

Gig in a local pub for fully vaccinated patrons continues on the Bus Coast, but has not yet been announced.

Thousands of people watch Victorian artists perform, subject to the consideration of the venue’s COVID-Safe Plan and the approval of the Chief Health Officer, and the resurrection of live performances at one of Melbourne’s most iconic outdoor venues. Can be celebrated.

At the same time, small gigs are planned around the state, subject to the approval of the Chief Health Officer.

Vaccination economic trials will allow more people to safely participate in venues and events when all patrons are fully vaccinated.

The venue will test the event settings on the 80% double vaccination mark on the Victorious Roadmap and provide national plan thresholds to be achieved on or before November 5th. ..

The last two days of Melbourne Cup Carnival Oaks Day and Stakes Day will also welcome up to 10,000 patrons if the 80% double jab threshold is crossed. Racing fans must be dispersed in several zones of Flemington in their assigned seats, wear masks, be fully vaccinated or retain a valid exemption.

These events will follow the first phase of the 70% double dose setting, which will begin Monday at regional venues such as cinemas, hotels, cafes, gyms, churches, and beauty clinics.

Approximately 15 venues and events in six municipal areas will be operated with higher capacity and density limits, including a mid-week race meeting in Warrnambool on Thursday, October 14th.

Participants in the Vaccination Economic Study are:

Cowes Bus Coast Northpia Hotel, Churchill Island Cafe Broctor Minas Hotel in Wichiprof East Gippsland, East Gippsland Art Gallery in Bairnsdale, Lakes Cash and Movie Theater at Lakes Entrance, Wilson Property in Traralgon, Australian Greater in Flora Hill Bendigo Anglican Church, Bendigo Art Gallery, Bendigo Village Cinema, Bendigo Pyrenees Body Fit Training Avoca Hotel Warrnambool Darlings of Beauty, Roberts One Real Estate, Warrnambool Racing Club (Race Meeting), Warrnambool Art Gallery. How to add a vax certificate

This test enables hands-on testing of vaccine certification technology, confirms the best process for establishing vaccination status, allows staff fine-tuning training and employer support, and public communication of vaccine requirements. Will be. Victorians participating in a trial business or event in the Vaccination Economy will either show that they are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 digital certificate displayed through the Services Victoria app, Medicare app, or equivalent smartphone wallet. You will be asked to present a certificate or a printed version of your immunity. Provide a historical statement, or evidence of a valid exemption.

For more information, call the 1800 675 398 coronavirus hotline or visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

Victorian people can add COVID-19 digital certificates to the Service Victoria app via MyGov or the Express Medicare Plus app.

Regional-based trial case managers for job, district, and regional departments provide direct assistance while each business is preparing to welcome patrons and customers, and throughout the trial. The next two-week regional study will guide the second phase of the study in the 80% double dose setting.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews welcomed the transition to the vaccination economy as an important step forward.

Victorian people have worked hard to keep each other safe. Now these are the next steps to safely redo what we miss and meet the people we love.

Industrial Support and Recovery Minister Martin Pakra: Vaccination is a way to regain everyday joy, such as eating with family or going to the cinema with friends. These trials help us get there smoothly and ensure that businesses and individuals are supported.

Government Services Minister Danny Pearson: As we approach the opening of the state and the resumption of world-renowned creative and cultural events, we ensure that we have the best technology in place to support the Victorian people. I did. “

