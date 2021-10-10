Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0 following the release of iOS 15.0.1, making downgrades impossible





Following the release of iOS 15.0.1 on October 1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.0. iOS15.0 is an earlier version of iOS released publicly on September 20th. iOS 15.0 is no longer signed and cannot be downgraded to it. Version if you have already updated to iOS 15.0.1.

Apple also stopped signing iOS 14.8 last week. This means that the only iOS version currently available is iOS 15.0.1, and users who have upgraded to iOS 15 cannot downgrade to iOS 14.

To encourage customers to keep their operating systems up-to-date, Apple will regularly stop signing older versions of software updates after a new release is released.

iOS 15.0 is a major version update that introduces focus mode, live text, changes to Siri, iCloud +, Safari on your device, and more, more in the iOS 15 summary.

iOS 15.0.1 introduced a bug fix that prevented the iPhone 13 model from being unlocked using a certified Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. We’ve also addressed a bug where the Settings app could incorrectly display a full storage alert and fixed a bug in Fitness + subscriber audio meditation.

