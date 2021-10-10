Flashback: Looking back at “pure Android” Google Play Edition phones and why they failed





Pure Android is still being promoted as an advantage by some brands, and there is no shortage of fans. But lately there are rare Google phones, and obviously Sony, Nokia, Motorola and Asus are also approaching inventory. The same was true for OnePlus, but OxygenOS is already in the process of integrating with Oppos software.

What if you could get the flagship of Samsung, Sony, Motorola, or HTC, but not customized by the manufacturer? There is no carrier-provided bloat wear. Isn’t that a good thing?

This was the idea behind the Google Play Edition program. This program used a regular version of the phone hardware, but removed as much out-of-stock features as possible. Of course, not everything is different from a Nexus phone, so you can’t run a Nexus ROM. However, GPE phones are as close to stock as possible.

The program got off to a great start at the Google I / O 2013 event, where a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy S4 (Snapdragon 600 version) was announced. TouchWiz is invisible, just stocks Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean. In the United States, this model was only available on Google Play and sold for $ 650, which is higher than the regular version’s $ 580 price tag.

HTC One also appeared in 2013, replacing the Sense UI with stock Android. The Google Play Store initially charged $ 600 per item, but the following year it reduced it to $ 500. The starting price was again higher than the non-Google version, which was $ 575 in the US.

What happened, was the price too high despite having the same hardware? Well, that certainly didn’t help, but we just quoted the US price and realized that it wasn’t a coincidence that the Google Play Edition phone had very limited availability. maybe. Google wasn’t good at selling hardware products globally, so limiting these phones to their own stores contributed significantly to GPE’s failure.

By the way, I reviewed Galaxy S4 GPE and HTC One GPE at that time. Both were better than Nexus 4, but a review of the conclusions reveals that they missed some of the features added by TouchWiz and Sense, and the additional cost didn’t make much sense. It goes without saying that the Nexus 4 was a $ 300 flagship killer.

Comparison of Galaxy S4 GPE and Nexus 4 HTC One Google Play Edition

Some people use pure Android as a synonym for good, but in reality, Google has always adopted new features that first arrived at custom skins and eventually moved to AOSP after several versions. it took time. I’m not saying this is a bad thing, but AOSP should be a stable and common foundation for all Android implementations. Potentially half-hearted state-of-the-art features have no place there.

Also, keep in mind that pure Android is something that you haven’t seen much on even Pixel smartphones with proprietary software, and was created by Google.

The last GPE phone of the 2013 generation was the version of Sony Xperia Z Ultra, but only Sony Z Ultra because the Xperia brand was removed. This is also limited to the Google Play store in the United States and was priced at $ 650 at launch. This was actually a bit cheaper than the Xperia version ($ 670), but both received $ 200 cuts on GPE phones and $ 230 on Xperia phones in 2014.

There was also a Google Play Edition tablet based on LG G Pad 8.3 instead of the Nexus Slate. That’s $ 350 at launch, about the same as a full-featured Nexus 7 (2nd generation) with 32GB of storage and LTE connectivity. The GPad has only 16GB of storage, no LTE, and is comparable to the $ 230 Nexus 7. However, the LG tablet had a larger display and a new Snapdragon 600 chipset. Still, pricing was clearly a major issue with these Google Play Edition devices.

The Moto G was a very popular midranger in 2013, and it was pretty cheap at $ 180 and very high performance. And since Motorola was still owned by Google at that time, it was already running Stock Android. Still, Motorola released the Google Play Edition in 2014 for $ 180 for 8GB and $ 200 for 16GB at the same price as the regular version.

HTC used the HTC One (M8) GPE for a few seconds. It was announced with the regular version of the phone and is $ 700, $ 50 higher than the regular version. To make matters worse, the Developer Edition of the phone was also $ 650, and the hardware was the same for all three versions, giving me the freedom to flash the software I needed. What was Google thinking? Anyway, the old HTC One GPE got a $ 100- $ 500 discount on the same day.

Despite multiple leaks, the Galaxy S5 Google Play Edition didn’t really happen.

Google unplugged the Moto G GPE on January 7, 2015, making only the HTC One (M8) GPE available and grazing on January 21. There was no GalaxyS5GPE and no new additions from Motorola. The Google Play Edition program (sold to Lenovo a few months ago) ended within two years of its inception.

Looking back on the high prices, limited availability and lack of features, Google Play Edition phones didn’t have a chance to succeed. They were niche products that only smartphone geeks would love. And Nexus 4 and 5 were pretty functional and pretty cheap, so it wasn’t all.

There was no successor to the Google Play Edition program. The closest is Android One, which was launched in 2014. Manufacturers can promote two OS updates, a three-year security patch, and a stock UI. Even better, you can sell these anywhere, avoiding the limited availability mistakes of GPE.

HMD Global is pretty keen on releasing Android One Nokia phones, but most other manufacturers are absent, and as a result, One phones are very rare. Android in stock doesn’t seem to be that big of a deal.

Android itself has changed considerably, reducing the need for such a pure version. The interface is fully customizable, allowing you to hide most of the annoyances from the manufacturer’s skins. And those skins have become very good over the years, and many people really enjoy the features they bring.

When it comes to software support, it’s not uncommon today to get two OS updates on a midrange phone, and some series even get three updates. And an additional year of security patches. This helped Google make significant internal changes to Android to make it easier to develop and deploy new versions.

Android is not like iOS, where one company directs everything about hardware and software. For better or for worse, Android offers a wide variety of both.

