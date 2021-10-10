



Brantia-Physics researchers have received 500,000 worth of researchers to develop quantum navigation.

Dr. James McGilligan, based at the University of Strathclyde, is one of only 16 winners of the Research Fellowship awarded by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the program.

His project explores the microfabrication of chip-scale atomic platforms for quantum navigators. They have potential applications in areas such as navigation, land surveys, and critical life systems.

It also describes the development of high-precision atomic clocks.

And more than five years of research have made it possible for technology to make great strides and have industrial and social impacts, says Blantyre scientists.

Dr. McGilligan can initially recruit two PhD students to work on his project.

He states: “The research environment at the University of Strathclyde and the Innovation District of Glasgow enables our work to have an industrial and social impact.

“Our industrial partners want innovative, simple, small, and robust technology. That’s where microfabrication comes in.

“They can be on satellite, computer, or car. The position they identify you as can be the difference between being on the right side of the road and being on the other side of the road.

“Precise timing is important not only in the financial sector, but also in land surveying and civil engineering. For example, if the bridge is slack, you can place a small, accurate device on the bridge to determine the amount of slack. It will be done before it’s too late.

“Gravity-sensitive devices can also monitor volcanoes and detect underground lava flows early.”

Research Fellowships are the Academy’s flagship scheme, helping researchers with outstanding early careers become future research leaders in engineering.

Fellowships are designed to improve engineering excellence by providing five years of funding to help winners focus on basic research in all areas of engineering.

Professor Philip Nelson CBE FREng, Chair of the Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowships Steering Group, said: Winner networking.

“By providing this long-term support, next-generation leaders will help establish independence and global reputation, build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that will serve everyone. We are supporting. “

The Quantum Technology Cluster is part of the Glasgow City Innovation District, an initiative led by Strasclide, along with the Glasgow City Council, Scottish Enterprises, Entrepreneurs Scotland and the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

