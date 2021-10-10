How to sell “fully autonomous” software where Tesla doesn’t actually drive itself





However, according to self-driving car experts and the National Road Traffic Safety Authority, which regulates cars, there aren’t really any self-driving cars on the market today. They say Tesla’s “fully autonomous driving” is like enhanced cruise control.

A video posted on the internet by someone who has already unlocked the feature shows that the signal may stop and turn smoothly at an intersection, but it may turn towards pedestrians or traffic lights on the moon. Can be confused with.

Tesla says human drivers need to be monitored and ready to take over at all times, and the company allows only those who consider it the safest driver to have initial access to the system.

Despite these restrictions, Tesla is free to call the technology “fully autonomous driving.” Downloading “Fully Automated Driving” Beta Tesla owners need to check the box to make sure they understand that they are responsible for staying on the steering wheel and stay alert and act at any time Must be ready to wake up. “Fully autonomous driving” does not make their cars autonomous, it says.

People who buy Tesla vehicles on their website consider the technology in large bold to be “fully autonomous driving,” but the fine print below states that this technology is a driving assistance technology. .. Driver Assist Technology aims to help humans drive more safely with features such as forward collision warning, blind spot warning, and lane departure warning system.

“The problem is that we have one leg on each side of Tesla,” said Bryan Reimer, a scientist at MITAGE Lab who investigated the driver’s attention with Tesla’s capabilities.

According to Limer, the US government has no performance standards for autonomous driving assistance technology. Tesla and other automakers can do basically anything with these technologies.

“We are at the mercy of automakers to implement safe systems. We rely on drivers who want to exacerbate risk,” said Cathy Chase, president of car and highway safety advocates. I told the CNN business. “The combination of these two is the perfect storm for future disasters.”

Tesla does not respond to requests for comment and generally does not engage with professional news media.

There are signs that NHTSA is moving towards regulation of driving assistance technology, but it is not yet known how fast it will happen. It can take several years to complete the rule-making process, and in some cases, an administrator may stop a process that was started by a previous administrator. The NHTSA agenda earlier this year called for proposing rules that set performance standards for automatic emergency braking and specifying tests to determine whether automakers are compliant. NHTSA began investigating Tesla’s rear-end collision emergency vehicle this summer using an autopilot. Chase said he was concerned that Tesla’s technology could play a role in other types of crashes that we haven’t noticed yet. Autonomous driving experts have long warned about Tesla’s “fully autonomous driving” description and its more basic predecessor, the autopilot. It can lead the driver to place excessive trust in the technology. Tesla’s driver has already died in a high-profile collision using an autopilot and has been criticized by the National Road Safety Commission. Connecticut Democrats US Senators Ed Marquee and Richard Blumenthal have investigated Tesla with the Federal Trade Commission, and Tesla says marketing exaggerates the vehicle’s capabilities.

“If the driver’s expectations exceed the capabilities of the vehicle, serious and fatal accidents can occur and can actually occur,” they write.

The Federal Trade Commission, which is tasked with protecting consumers from deceptive or unfair business practices, refused to tell CNN Business why they were taking no action against Tesla. FTC also said it did not comment on whether there was a public inquiry.

Choose the wrong technology

According to self-driving and legal experts, NHTSA and Congress can work with agencies to regulate certain things, but in recent years they have missed the opportunity to focus on driving assistance technology.

Instead of regulating driving assistance, they focused on self-driving cars, the types of cars that do not require steering wheels or pedals. The US House of Representatives passed a law relating to self-driving cars in 2017. NHTSA has released several versions of its guidance on fully autonomous vehicles.

“While we’re not currently working on something that could save lives, it’s taking a lot of steps,” Chase said.

The decision to focus on innovative technology follows years of hype from self-driving companies. Some industry celebrities have stated that this technology is only a few years old. However, self-driving software has proven to be very difficult, and companies have been unable to make predictions. Waymo is the only company that offers self-driving robotaxi services and is located in a limited area of ​​the Phoenix area. On rainy days, Waymo vehicles require a person to hold the steering wheel.

Professor Brian Walkersmith of the University of South Carolina Law School said European regulators are far ahead of the United States when it comes to regulating driver-assisted technology. Smith said it is wise to require new vehicles to have technologies such as pedestrian detection and automatic braking, and that performance standards are needed.

“There are fruits hanging,” Smith said. “I was able to save my life much faster than a self-driving car.”

