A mix of traditional industries, new technologies in the future of work in northwestern Arkansas, agriculture





Many people traveling to northwestern Arkansas will need work.

Mike Harvey of the Northwest Arkansas Council said new jobs may come from a branching company. Companies such as Tyson Foods, JB Hunt, and Wal-Mart have been motivated to stay on the front lines for years by adopting cutting-edge technology early in certain industries, he said.

“From an economic point of view, we clearly want to support and nurture what is here, the people who brought us here, retail, food logistics, education and other big sectors. And healthcare. Obviously, it’s going on. It will look very different 25 years from now, “Harvey said.

Logistics and supply chain management could be even more important for the region, he said. Northwestern Arkansas could also be the center of air travel, such as supply chain technology, self-driving cars, or last mile deliveries by drone or electric vehicle.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville is also influencing occupations.

“There are many potential pockets of innovation, from the agricultural sector, food sciences and animal sciences to the areas of technology transfer and commercialization in technology parks, such as electricity propulsion, battery technology and medical diagnostics,” Harvey said. Stated. ..

Washington and Benton counties have long been strong in agriculture and have usually led the state in terms of produce value.

Wayne Miller, a professor and economist at the University of Arkansas Systems Agriculture Department, predicts that as the region and its land prices rise, fewer acres will be used for agriculture.

Miller said farmers need to consider higher-value crops to maintain profitability when land costs rise and to increase revenue per acre and farm.

Planning and zoning will be key to agriculture in northwestern Arkansas, he said. He said that if the town wanted to protect its industry, it would need to reserve some land for agriculture.

“In the absence of actual zoning, the demand for the land (the value of the land for developing subdivision) would be much higher than it could be for raising beef cattle,” he said. ..

Poultry is the largest agricultural sector in Arkansas. Northwestern Arkansas, especially Washington and Benton counties, produces the most poultry in the state. According to Miller, if a poultry house is built nearby, production could increase.

Washington County has several large poultry processing plants, each employing more than 1,000 workers. Simmons Foods Inc. and its affiliates opened a $ 300 million chicken processing facility in western Benton County in October 2019. The factory is located on 870 acres along Arkansas 59 between Decatur and Gentry. Simmons officials said the factory could reach 2,300 employees by 2022 when it opens.

Besides poultry, Miller predicted that farmers would focus on higher value crops such as vegetables and fruits.

“Canning has declined in the region in recent decades, but if we produce more of those fruits and vegetables, canning could come back,” he said.

