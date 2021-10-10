Google has partnered with digital asset company Bakkt to make cryptocurrency payments more accessible





Digital asset company Bakktannounced announced a partnership with Tech giant Google on Friday. The project is “to expand the range and ease of use of digital assets to meet the rapidly evolving consumer demands and preferences.” This partnership will bring digital assets to millions of consumers. It also makes payments more accessible.

BAKKT’s new partnership with Google

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, founded Bakkt in 2018. In the digital asset market, consumers can buy, sell, send, and use digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

This partnership will allow Bakkt users to add virtual Bakkt Visa debit cards (Bakkt cards) to Google Pay. After that, users will be able to purchase goods and services wherever Google Pay is available. Digital assets such as Bitcoin in the user’s wallet are converted to fiat currency for these payments to be made.

In addition, Bakkt announced that it has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider. The company sells Google Cloud-powered solutions to retailers and distributors in the United States. In the digital assets market, we also plan to leverage Clouds’ industry-leading tools to generate new business insights. The new analytics will integrate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geolocation capabilities into the platform. These insights offer Bakkt consumers extended royalty redemption options. At the same time, BAKKT’s partners have access to data on valuable consumer behavior patterns.

Gavin Michael, CEO of BAKKT, commented on the partnership. This partnership is a testament to BAKKT’s strong position in the digital asset market, enabling consumers to enjoy digital assets in real-time, secure and reliable ways. He also said that by partnering with Google Cloud, Bakkt can make the platform more innovative. And develop it to scale to the needs of millions of users.

Kirsten Kliphouse, president of Google Cloud in North America, said the company is at the forefront of accelerating digital commerce. And by doing so, it has empowered many retailers and merchants. We are proud to help BAKKT leverage our technology to accelerate and increase the availability of innovative solutions.

Bakkt promotes crypto adoption

The new partnership is one of many backt attempts to expand the adoption of cryptocurrencies in the United States. Only a few weeks after the company announced that the Buckt app linked miles with 1 billion points since the digital wallet app was released in March.

In August, Bakkt partnered with Quiznos Restaurant to launch the first physical location where customers could pay for their meals at BTC in Denver.

Bakkt is the latest in several cryptocurrency platforms that add Google Pay. Bitcoin payment service provider BitPay added Google Pay to US cardholders in August. Coinbase also added Google Pay and Apple Pay for cardholders in June.

