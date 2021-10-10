Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a very successful morning routine. It’s based on three simple things.





I may be a little offended to say this, but my morning routine is a dime. That doesn’t mean they don’t work. Many blogs and news stories feature early morning productivity rituals such as Oprah, Mark Cuban, and Steve Jobs. But the key to everyday success in the morning does not reflect what the celebrity who grabs the spotlight does.

Take Google CEO Sundar Pichai as an example. His routine, well, is what most people might think of as a fairly standard Saturday morning: wake up at a decent time, read Papsier, drink tea, and think about the big picture.

Doesn’t it sound exciting? It’s nothing. In fact, his AM ritual reveals three important things about the morning routine that we often forget.

1. The morning routine is not “universal”.

Yes, Oprah may meditate and light a candle for clarity and calm, and Mark Cuban may drill through to Inbox Zero before 7am. That doesn’t mean that the same tactics work for you. We all have different tendencies, interests, personalities and skills. It naturally comes to the conclusion of change: successful morning routines come in all shapes and sizes. Heck and Pichai themselves argued against the morning routine of “getting up early and cracking.” “I’m not a morning person,” he said. So why do you stand up at dawn?

2. The morning routine does not have to be about productivity.

When looking for inspiration for our morning routine, we love to abandon the name of Business Maven. And most of them, the morning routine is about getting more done-or finding more focus / calm so that you can get more done. However, your morning routine is just as important as strengthening your mental health by doing 30 minutes of yoga or meditation, writing a diary, or reading a piece of paper like Pichai. The important thing is not that you are more productive. The important thing is that you have in mind. Do you want to calm down? Do you make more time for yourself? Are you working on your physical fitness? Find one goal and make it your morning routine goal.

3. Consistency is the Queen.

This is logical, but it’s a radar. I often see GungHo’s morning routines adopting AM activities, but I quickly forget them in a week or two. Or, worse, they repeat different morning routines because they don’t see results in a few days. In my experience, I haven’t seen any real progress towards my goals until a month has passed, and in some cases even longer. And if you are inconsistent, it never happens. Choose one routine that suits you and your goals and stick to it. Pichai, for example, has been a believer in his modest beginning of the morning for many years.

Sadly, I don’t have the perfect morning routine to share with you. I tried to create it myself-it’s still work in progress. But the point is that it should be yours. Therefore, start with your goals and reverse engineer your best activities.

What is one big (but achievable) goal you want to achieve in your morning routine? Keep track of your current morning routine for a few weeks without any changes. What habits and activities do you do to get closer to or farther from your goals? What is the current situation that keeps you away from the goals you can change? What situation cannot (and should be ignored) changed? What activities have you not done yet to reach your goal? What measure of success do you set to measure your progress?

Last tip (I think Pichai will resonate): Don’t be discouraged. Over time, you can fine-tune and modify your routine to find one that works better. Alternatively, you can set a new goal that completely requires a new routine. Be sure to cast the spell every time before jumping on the next spell.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

