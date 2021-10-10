Autonomous Tech ETF can find support under California Sun





California is often a leader in adopting disruptive technologies such as renewable energy, healthcare innovation, and other concepts.

While autonomous transport is still in its infancy, California is showing an open mind, which will probably have a positive impact on ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (CBOE: ARKQ), the most used exchange-traded fund to expand autonomous transport. May bring and related technologies.

Last week, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved a license to allow Waymo and Cruise Automation to offer autonomous taxi services and is ready to offer paid vehicles without a driver.

Previously, according to ARK Invest’s research, each could test autonomous driving services without charging customers, but the services were limited to test program participants, primarily employees and friends. The approval states that California regulators are supporting the deployment of autonomous taxi technology, and that Waymo and Cruise are competing to launch the first robotic taxi service for the general public in the state. is showing.

Yes, California is just one state. So it takes time to see how the autonomous efforts of Waymo and Cruise Automation will evolve. However, it is the largest state in the population, and if the autonomous taxi Gambit proves successful there, more cities and states could be forced to try it.

This is one of the sayings that ARKQ investors need to be patient, but there is also a reason to be optimistic.

ARK estimates that autonomous taxis could generate approximately $ 10 trillion in revenue within the next 10 years, with platform operators generating approximately $ 4 trillion in net revenue. According to ARKQ publishers, autonomous platform providers could grow from today’s zero to about $ 40 trillion in corporate value if revenue reaches half of net revenue.

The $ 2.77 billion actively managed ARKQ features exposure to both robotics and companies leveraging the autonomous transport boom, making ETFs the most disruptive new technology. We have confirmed that it covers many locations that are expected to be destructive. Not only does ARKQ have an investment impact, but evolving autonomous transportation can also bring tangible benefits to the real world.

Importantly, we believe that consumers will be the main beneficiaries by freeing up the time spent driving by autonomous technology, dramatically reducing the cost of personal travel, increasing Netflix’s bing, and reducing accidents. That is.

Visit the Disruptive Technology Channel for more news, information, and strategies.

The opinions and predictions given here are for Tom Rydon only and may not be realized in practice. The information on this site should not be used or interpreted as a sale offer, purchase offer solicitation, or product recommendation.

