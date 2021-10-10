India is waiting for a final tax decision on global multinationals before removing the “Google tax”





India waits for the final outcome of global tax transactions before calling for the withdrawal of the leveling tax (EL) on digital companies that do not physically exist in India, such as Google, Facebook and Netflix. Two official privileges stated.

The OECD agreement, endorsed by 136 countries last week, will be deliberated by the finance ministers of the G20 countries on Wednesday. It suggests that multinational corporations will be subject to a minimum tax of 15% from 2023.

The debate is very important as it determines the modality of the transaction, which will also go to the G20 summit attended by government leaders by the end of the month.

“We agreed with the solution proposed at the Global Forum, but with complexity in mind, the final call for the elimination of the Google tax will be made once the tax arrangement comes into force, Said one of the two officials.

According to sources, the rollback of EL will be done by amending the Income Tax Act.

EL’s contribution to exchequer kitty has been in the past few years since its implementation in 2016, even though only 6% tax is applied to payments received by non-resident service providers from Indian residents, such as for digital advertising. Has increased significantly. .. In the first half of this fiscal year, the government raised more than 1,600 rupees, double that of last year.

On Friday, the OECD linked several loose ends by completing a two-pillar solution and developing a roadmap. The transaction is expected to generate additional tax revenues of approximately $ 150 billion annually.

This proposal works on two pillars, Pillar 1, which deals with a fairer distribution of profits to market jurisdictions, regardless of the physical existence of an entity capable of implementing multilateral treaties from 2023. Pillar 2, on the other hand, has introduced a global minimum. 15% tax.

Countries aim to sign a multilateral treaty in 2022, saying it will be effectively implemented in 2023. This treaty will be a means to implement the newly agreed tax rights under the first pillar and will be a means for abolishing provisions on unilateral measures such as digital service tax.

“From October 8, 2021 to the beginning of December 31, 2023, or until the entry into force of the multilateral treaty, no newly enacted digital service tax or other related similar measures will be levied on any company. The OECD said on Friday that modalities need to be adjusted appropriately to eliminate existing digital service taxes and other similar measures.

According to the OECD, the global tax agreement targets companies with revenues of € 20 billion and a rate of return of over 10%.

These mainly cover the top 100 companies.

Previously, India and other developing countries had proposed a € 1 billion threshold to cover 5,000 global companies. On the other hand, EL’s annual revenue threshold is only 200,000.

Calling it a breakthrough transaction, experts say it may not only guarantee a fairer international tax system, but may also end the tariff war between countries. For example, in June, the United States decided to impose additional tariffs on a large number of Indian imports. However, it was said that so-called tariffs would remain suspended for six months (that is, until December) as Washington wanted a multilateral solution to the problem.

Gouri Puri, a partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said: While fine printing awaits, India balances its interests as both importers and exporters of capital, goods and services. This deal will prevent bottoming out competition between countries. “

highlight

The OECD is calling for the elimination of unilateral measures such as the Google tax by countries including India. Revenue of 1 billion euros and a profit margin of over 10%. The results of the meeting with the Finance Minister on Wednesday will go to the G20 Summit at the end of the month. Fine print is expected after these meetings with countries over the proposed framework.

Business Standards has always worked hard to provide you with up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have a wide range of political and economic impacts on the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offerings only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we keep you up-to-date with credible news, authoritative views, and keen commentary on issues of relevant topics. I will continue to promise to keep it. However, there is a request.

We need more support to continue to provide higher quality content as we fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Our subscription model has seen encouraging reactions from many who subscribe to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us reach our goal of providing you with better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions will help us practice the journalism we are committed to.

We support quality journalism and register for business standards.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/economy-policy/india-awaits-finality-on-taxing-global-mncs-before-removing-google-tax-121101000584_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos