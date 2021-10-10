Elon Musk says this is another reason Tesla is moving to Texas and is the most ironic to date.





This is a story about Elon Musk’s true motives. If you find it interesting, check out my free ebook, Elon Musk Has Very Big Plans. You can find it here.

Our story begins in May 2020, when the pandemic worsens and the vaccine is still months away. Musk has announced plans to reopen Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, despite restrictions in areas where most companies were closed at the time.

“If someone is arrested,” he said, referring to local officials and tweeting, “I’m the only one.”

The battle continued between Tesla and California. Depending on the day, it might have been called “energetic,” sometimes “spicy,” or even “troublesome.”

But in retrospect, it was Lorena who took everything to the next level with a three-word tweet, even after Tesla filed a proceeding against Alameda County and meditated on the idea that Musk would move Tesla from California. I was a member of the state legislature called Gonzalez.

Hey, maybe two or three levels. Her tweet briefly supplemented what was lacking in diplomacy. She simply tweeted “F *** Elon Musk”. (By the way, I added two of the three asterisks.)

The next day, Musk replied, “I received a message.”

Frankly, as far as the world is concerned, it has been it for some time.

Gonzales later tweeted that Tesla is a California-funded company that “always ignored the safety and welfare of workers and engaged in union crushing and civil servant bullying.”

Gonzales is getting a lot of attention in California’s politics and there are other issues that people may know about her, but the vast majority of people reading this article have ever mentioned her. I guess I’ve never heard of. Current car faffle.

Eventually Tesla withdrew the proceedings. The current situation seems to have recovered. But two things happened this week.

First, on Thursday, Musk announced at Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting that it would relocate Tesla’s headquarters from California to Austin, Texas. Musk accused the lack of space to expand the Fremont factory and the high cost of living that made it difficult for employees to buy or hire a home from a distance. Second, on Friday, a blog covering Tesla digs up Gonzales’ tweets from 2020 with Musk’s response, claiming that Musk has an additional motivation to raise stakes and move to Texas. bottom.

The blog tweeted the story, Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas in response to an explicit offer from the California State Legislature, and Musk replied “yes” on Twitter.

You can now analyze this in at least three ways.

First, from a mask perspective, Gonzales’ tweets are the worst California recognized as a highly regulated, anti-business (again, Mask’s view) and unassessed place. Is to suggest that it is a metaphor for. Companies like Tesla, in contrast, benefit the state. Second, Gonzales is a small potato, which may suggest that her obscene and profane tweets are unlikely to have played a real role. But imagine you were a musk and planned to reduce Tesla’s work in California. You might think it’s strategic or karmic to suggest that it’s Gonzales’s fault (or, frankly, you may not be thinking too much). (Good luck in the next election. Musk may add ironically.) Finally, the third method is the most interesting and ironic. A rather vague lawmaker was actually the last straw he urged him to abandon California for Texas (from a headquarters perspective; the factory itself goes nowhere).

Sometimes things are really easy. I had some sound skepticism about how the tax burden comparison between California and Texas led to prioritizing one state of musk over another.

So if this is my main concern, the choice is pretty obvious. I say (a) I love California and (b) personally, I don’t choose or choose a place to live, mostly based on tax burden. In my opinion, life is too short for that.

If so, will I live in New Jersey?

But for the purposes of the rest of this article, inappropriate, angry, or mean tweets really switch musk from “wandering eye mode” to “so we’re out of here.” Let’s accept that.

Can you imagine something more ironic?

With so many followers on Twitter, if you choose to focus on social media, you’ll know that you’ll be one of the most popular and successful influencers on social media, and that tweets will make you soak in hot water many times. Have you — do you want to leave the state at least partially through the tweet?

If so, I think the message from California is obvious to Texas legislators: Delete your social media account.

Or at least suppress and tweet. Would you recommend limiting posts to pleasant stories about puppies and rainbows?

And if it’s too difficult to navigate, what about this: see the suggested tweets. Do you have words that you feel you have to sound a “buzzer” using an asterisk instead of a vowel?

If so, rethink if you really need to share it. There are 48 states besides California and Texas.

Don’t forget your free ebook: Elon Musk Has Very Big Plans can be downloaded here.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/elon-musk-says-this-is-other-reason-tesla-is-moving-to-texas-its-most-ironic-thing-ever.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos