Sound and Vision: Is the pack a Skyglass MVP?





Like other great movies and TV shows, Sky has made most observers worried about what the first TV will come with. I was wondering what was coming, but after the announcement, it wasn’t the TV itself that was intriguing, but another streaming device, the Skystream Pack.

This box gets the SkyGlass experience and transfers it to another screen over Wi-Fi. Its small, smart, and like the TV itself, pulls the Sky Platform away from the satellite dish.

But the problem is that you can’t buy SkyStream packs individually, at least not in the UK. It can work independently of the Sky Glass set, but it can’t be used on its own and it feels like you’ve missed a chance.

In essence, Sky Glass is an attempt to rewire the TV landscape. It looks like you’re doing something different, bringing innovation with the subscription model and the ability to trade up like a smartphone.

In the current state of the TV market, choice is paramount. We have a variety of TVs with different features in the hope that they will find the set that meets what our customers are looking for, but the choice can all be overwhelming.

Sky Glass is intended to simplify the process, but it’s still a television, and Skys’ approach has its strengths and weaknesses. It’s certainly of interest to those who have had a more convenient TV experience, but for those who have had the best performance, SkyGlass is probably not for you.

It puts me back in the pack. Packs that are free from physical TV and rely solely on the Internet were what Sky wanted to sell instead. The pack is similar to what Comcasts XiOne offers in the United States.

And, quoting what I wrote in this column a few weeks ago, imagine Sky did it. If you don’t need a box, but want a Sky experience and other apps on the platform, you can get one on a monthly sub. Imagine if the NOW service was streamed in 4K without the need for a boost plan to watch in HD. Sky has content that is not readily available elsewhere on the Sky Atlantic and Comedy channels. If streaming war is defined by content, Sky has a lot of it.

The option to get a Sky experience and everything that comes with it could have been sold to hooks, lines, and many. The pack could have been Roku via Sky (ironically because Roku helped NOW TV Streamer), which would have presented Sky in its simplest and simplest form with the widest appeal.

Therefore, Sky Glass may change the situation in the TV market, but it is not certain at this time. Sky claims that the traditional model of selling a TV is complex, but it may also suffer a bit from its own traditional notion of not disconnecting the SkyStream pack from the TV.

There’s no doubt that Sky Glass is an interesting concept, but Sky may be the time to realize that there are things that you should get a pack of.

