Why Free VPNs Are Not Working

Virtual Private Networks, commonly known as VPNs, are regarded as one of the safest ways of assessing the internet. It provides anonymity and safety for internet users. Each internet user has a specific code while online referred to as IP address, an Internet Protocol address can be tracked, and the user’s location can be detected. Many internet users prefer protecting their online identity for security reasons, and this is where VPN comes in.

It would help if you connected to a reliable VPN provider for the total safety of sensitive data when online. It works by masking your IP address and using one of the VPN’s numerous servers to reroute and give you complete anonymity while still connected to the internet.

Despite the benefits that come with using the VPN, most users subscribe to using free VPNs. What happens when the free ones stop working, taking away your internet anonymity?

Here are the common reasons why a free VPN might stop working.

End of the trial period

Most VPNs come with a trial version; this is the period that users can use the services free of charge. Depending on the type you are using, this will determine the number of times or periods allowed for trial. Some VPNs come with a specified number of data usage for the trial period, after which a renewal is expected.

It is expected that a payment is made after the trial period to continue accessing the service. The subscription can either be monthly or annual, depending on the service provider’s plan. If you notice that your VPN has stopped working, you can confirm if you still have an active subscription status or the free trial period has not started.

Poor internet connection

Poor internet connection is a common problem for most users; the VPN needs to have a reliable internet connection on your device before performing optimally. If you notice that your VPN is not working, you should check the internet status of your device. The first step will be to load up a few pages or use some online applications without the VPN and see if they respond or not.

In most cases, it is due to your poor internet connection, and once that is fixed, you will have your VPN running back smoothly. You can restart your router or reconnect to the Wi-Fi network to solve the connection issue.

Incorrect credentials

As obvious as this may be, it is still responsible for a lot of failed VPN connections. If your login credential to your VPN account is wrong, it might prevent it from running. Asides from the account login credential, you have an incorrect login credential if your VPN runs on a router. All of these can contribute to why you have a failed internet connection.

Retake a look at the credentials and ensure that you got them right. You can save your login details by reducing the time to log in and ensure it is always correct.

Outdated VPN software

The VPN software is not exempted from regular updates, just like all other applications and platforms that need to be constantly updated to fix bugs and keep it running. The service providers work with developers to ensure that their software has the best version to enable you to use them smoothly. You might be required to upgrade your software as frequently as a new one is released. Most times, old versions are no longer supported, and they won’t work.

This is another vital thing to check if you notice you do not have a connection, there might have possibly been updates, and you are running an outdated version.

Your device firewalls

In many situations, devices are equipped with enhanced security features to offer maximum protection to the device. Some of these protections often come in the form of firewalls to prevent potentially harmful software or pages. Your firewall might not permit the operation of the VPN on your device.

You should confirm if this is the problem by turning off your firewall to see if it works without it. If this is the problem, you might need to get another VPN compatible with your firewall. Remember to turn back on your firewall after checking, as it is required to continue protecting your device.

How to solve common connection problems?

Use a good VPN provider

If you are using a VPN for your internet services, you should get a good one. A good VPN will guarantee you complete masking of IP address and anonymity when online, and it will also give you smooth access to your online content and services.

When selecting a VPN provider, things to look out for are the number of available servers, location of the severs, built-in kill switch, strength, and protocol, amongst other features.

Use a reliable internet provider

Your internet connection also matters for maximum connection, and it can be a reason why your VPN stopped. Ensure to be connected to a reliable internet provider for a smooth operation. If you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, you can consider reconnecting, and if you are using a router, it might need to be restarted. If all of these do not work, you should call your service provider for assistance.

Have the latest version of VPN

Consider updating your software as soon as you are notified of a new release; this will let you have the latest version compatible with usage. Also, new versions are always more security-equipped than the previous version, and they can provide you with better protective features and a better connection.

Conclusion

It will help if you have a good VPN provider before using the internet to guarantee your safety online. If your software is not working correctly, you might want to check the common problems stated above and how to fix them.